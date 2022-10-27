Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Oct. 27-30
• Kenneth James Dean, 59, of Pinehurst, Idaho, was arrested for violating his probation. Dean has since been released. • Jason Howard Gribble, 50, of Osburn, Idaho, was arrested for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. FRIDAY, OCT. 28. • Michael Dean Brokaw, 32, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested for...
Shoshone News Press
Candidate forum: Shoshone County Commissioner District #3
The following content is part of the Shoshone News-Press’s local political coverage of the upcoming General Election. In the absence of an in-person forum or debate, we’ve asked the candidates in the three contested races to answer a series of questions with their answers being published entirely and without any edits (with the exception of minor punctuation and formatting).
Shoshone News Press
Candidate forum: Shoshone County Coroner
The following content is part of the Shoshone News-Press’s local political coverage of the upcoming General Election. In the absence of an in-person forum or debate, we’ve asked the candidates in the three contested races to answer a series of questions with their answers being published entirely and without any edits (with the exception of minor punctuation and formatting).
Shoshone News Press
A seamless transition to treasurer
WALLACE — Stepping into a new position has been a seamless transition for the new Shoshone County treasurer, Karey Eddy, who was appointed and sworn in by the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners last week. The Shoshone County Treasurer’s Office has employed Eddy for 18 years, and since 2016...
