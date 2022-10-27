Read full article on original website
Breaking down Russell Westbrook’s performance off the Lakers’ bench
It was in Minnesota and at the 7:28 mark of the first quarter when Russell Westbrook approached the scorer's table. At the whistle, he stepped onto the floor with an aim to not only topple the towering tandem of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, but also, the impermanence of professional basketball itself.
Does Russell Westbrook looking better off the bench change anything for him and the Lakers?
Russell Westbrook deserves all the credit he’s received for moving to the bench and committing more fully to the small things that help his team win. Doing so amid whatever this last season and change has been can’t possibly have been easy, especially since he and everyone around him knows he’s still likely to be traded sooner rather than later. But that’s the thing: Even given the success he’s enjoyed in that role, it still feels like a final, slightly more optimistic chapter at the end of a novel about the apocalypse.
Russell Westbrook says he’s ready to do ‘whatever’s needed from me’ to help Lakers win
The journey Russell Westbrook has been on in the last week, let alone the last two seasons, has been exhausting. A week ago, Westbrook was the focus of so much scrutiny after one of the more confounding endings to a dismal performance against the Blazers in the Lakers third loss of the season.
Myles Turner sounds like someone who wants to be a Laker
Over the last 12 months, perhaps no player has been linked more to the Lakers in trade discussions than Myles Turner. Through various machinations of trades that have included Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield packaged with him, Turner has been the mainstay as a target for the Lakers. As it...
Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: Desperately waiting on Anthony Davis
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fifth consecutive loss to start the 2022-23 season, losing in Minnesota to the Timberwolves. That game concluded their first road trip of the season, a two-game trip that began in Denver against the Nuggets. The Lakers will now look to get quick revenge as they face the Nuggets in L.A. on Sunday.
Lakers reportedly view Gordon Hayward’s contract as ‘deterrent’ in Hornets trade
As the Lakers continue striking out with Russell Westbrook trades throughout the summer and into the fall, they have circled back to where it began this spring. One of the very first teams the Lakers were linked to was the Charlotte Hornets. Much has changed for both sides since the...
Lonnie Walker was so on fire he ignored Anthony Davis’ advice against Denver
The Lakers’ wild third quarter on Sunday night in their win over the Nuggets was capped off by a 13-0 run that featured a heavy dose of Lonnie Walker IV. The premier signing of the offseason for the Lakers, Walker has started the season off strong, with his performance against Denver the latest of his bright games.
Danny Green is also confused by the Lakers roster construction
As Laker fans beg Rob Pelinka to get some shooters on this roster, one of the better shooters who has suited up for the purple and gold in recent memory is also confused by the makeup of this team. In a conversation with Howard Beck on “The Crossover”, Danny Green...
Matt Ryan keeps finding his way on to the court for the Lakers
The Lakers’ deficiencies on the wing were well-documented heading into the season, but an underlooked aspect of the roster was how light they were on frontcourt players period. Thomas Bryant missing the first month of the season compounds that, but the Lakers are really struggling to find big bodies...
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
The Lakers finally did right by George Mikan and the Minneapolis era
The Lakers have had a somewhat inconsistent relationship with their Minneapolis history since moving to Los Angeles. The team counts its Minneapolis titles as part of the franchise’s total, five before the move and 12 in L.A. adding up to the 17 that place the Lakers in a tie with the Celtics overall. But those five championships have collectively been listed on one banner, and none of the Minneapolis Lakers have had their jerseys retired. The accomplishments of that era are obviously central to the cumulative history of the Lakers franchise, but they haven’t been given the same recognition as what has happened in the Los Angeles days.
