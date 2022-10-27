Read full article on original website
Laurel Burch Studios 2022 Holiday Sale & Art Supplies/Toy Drive (Nov. 18-20)
Give Colorfully. Don’t miss the annual Laurel Burch Studios Holiday Sale & Art Supplies/Toy Drive where you’ll find uniquely original gifts, jewelry, apparel, accessories, home goods, and crafts bursting with the bold, bright artwork of Bay Area artist Laurel Burch. Friday through Sunday. November 18-20, 2022 | 1aam-6pm...
Oakland’s “Warm Glass” Manna Gallery’s Glass Artwork Exhibition (Nov. 5-Dec. 17)
Manna Gallery is pleased to present “Warm Glass”, a showcase of current fused glass artwork by seasoned artists working in the Bay area. This exhibition opens Saturday, November 5 and continues to Saturday, December 17. A reception for the artists occurs on Saturday, November 5, from 2 to 4 pm. Where they will be present to discuss their work with gallery visitors. Participating artists are: Sylvia Chesson, Mark Goudy, Mark Lightfoot, Bruce Pizzichillo and Mark Schatz.
Outdoor Musician Meetup and Jam Session (SF)
Every First Thursday of the month from 2pm to sunsetish. Bring your instrument(s) and let’s get together and play some music just for fun!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SF’s “Nick the Greek” Grand Opening + Free Lunch Day (SoMa)
Did you know that Nick The Greek is opening a location in San Francisco? Come celebrate their grand opening and stop by 121 Spear Street on Tuesday, November 1st, for FREE lunch 11 AM – 2:30 PM. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events...
28th Annual Sonoma County Holiday Home & Gift Show 2022 (Santa Rosa)
The 28th annual Sonoma County Holiday Home & Gift Show is coming in November 2022!. Meet home improvement experts who can transform your space. Shop local to get a head start for the holidays. Come out and enjoy a day of fun and festivities with the community!. Disclaimer: Please double...
Palo Alto’s 18th Annual Holiday Show w/ LEGO Display (Nov 1-Jan 15)
BayLUG’s 18th Annual Holiday Show is back! This time with new special days and hours!. The Museum of American Heritage, BayLUG and BayLTC Present BayLUG’s 18th Annual Holiday Show celebrating Dia De Los Muertos with a LEGO® display and inspired by Disney’s Pixar’s Film Coco©.
Free Live Concert at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral (SF)
NOONTIME CONCERTS, which provides FREE live musical performances at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral (660 California St., San Francisco) on Tuesdays at lunchtime (12:30 pm) presents pianist Carolyn Enger, performing the works of Women Composers and Friends. Internationally celebrated American pianist Carolyn Enger has gained critical acclaim for her lyrical...
San Mateo’s “IlluminOdyssey” Light Exhibition (Nov. 4-Jan. 16)
Electrify your child’s imagination at CuriOdyssey’s spectacular light exhibition. Open on First Friday nights until 8pm on 11/4. 12/2 & 1/6. All facets of this family-friendly exhibition focus on the beauty and characteristics of light**. CuriOdyssey’s approach to education awakens kids’ curiosity, builds critical thinking skills and inspires an interest in science and the natural world. The non-profit outdoor science museum and zoo make serious science and nature exciting and fun for kids.
Every First Wednesdays Free Party at Zeitgeist (SF)
We love Mitch. Mitch and the rest of the RD are the best damn Honky Tonk in the Bay Area! No one does it like Mitch, he’ll light you on fire. You might forget that you are in San Francisco, in a good way!. It’s a get down.
Solo Art Exhibition by a San Francisco Artist (SF)
Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition from San Francisco based artist Chad Hasegawa. The show will feature new works from his latest series of minimal abstraction paintings as well as a grab n’ go sale of sketches of his popular bear series. The opening reception for Chad Hasegawa is Friday, November 4th, 2022 from 6-9pm. It is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view to the public until December 2nd by appointment only.
47th American Indian Film Festival: Music (SF)
In the midst of Native American Heritage Month, the American Indian Film Festival is back in San Francisco! Festival Director and San Francisco native Mytia Zavala is “excited to bring the American Indian Film Festival to film fans in San Francisco, with a live event that showcases and celebrates the best of Native film.” She continues the work of her late father, American Indian Film Institute founder Michael Smith.
SF Closer to Preserving 100-Year-Old Castro Theatre’s Interior
Recently, San Francisco Heritage joined other community stakeholders at the San Francisco Historic Preservation Commission hearing in support of expanding the historic landmark designation for the Castro Theatre to include interior elements. SF Heritage also recognized the importance of the seating and LGBTQ+ and film programming in the theatre’s significance.
Moraga’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” Play (Nov. 3-6)
THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE, by Bertolt Brecht, is the story of a big-hearted servant girl, Grusche, who rescues an abandoned baby in the midst of a military coup. Terrible is the temptation to do good, as Brecht says, and their journey of survival ultimately raises the question: who has parental rights – the rich woman who gave birth to the child, or the poor one who risks everything to protect him? The play escalates into vaudeville when Judge Azdak, one of Brecht’s zaniest comic inventions, shows up to adjudicate the case between competing mothers.
