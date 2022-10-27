THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE, by Bertolt Brecht, is the story of a big-hearted servant girl, Grusche, who rescues an abandoned baby in the midst of a military coup. Terrible is the temptation to do good, as Brecht says, and their journey of survival ultimately raises the question: who has parental rights – the rich woman who gave birth to the child, or the poor one who risks everything to protect him? The play escalates into vaudeville when Judge Azdak, one of Brecht’s zaniest comic inventions, shows up to adjudicate the case between competing mothers.

MORAGA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO