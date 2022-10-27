Read full article on original website
kezi.com
“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
kezi.com
Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
KATU.com
Woman and 2 young children among those injured in possible DUI crash on Hwy 20
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A woman and two children have been seriously injured in a car crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. The driver of the other car was also injured. The collision happened around 5:35 a.m. Monday morning when an eastbound Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Honda CRV, driven by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany.
Lebanon-Express
Two drivers transported via air ambulance after Highway 20 crash
Four people were injured — including two children — in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at around 5:35 a.m., a mile west of Cascadia County Park, according to an Oregon State Police news release.
kezi.com
Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
kezi.com
Drug-sniffing dog catches suspected narcotics traffickers
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Two people from California were arrested Saturday after a drug sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in their car, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported. According to the DINT, on October 29, detectives contacted Roberto Silva Diaz, 53, and Feliciano Bobadilla, 60, both of...
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
SWEET HOME, OR -- A Bend man was injured in a Monday morning crash that closed Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for several hours. State Troopers responded to milepost 40, east of Sweet Home, just after 5:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai...
KVAL
Sutherlin man arrested after search revealed 'a plethora of controlled substances'
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26, the agency reported. According to the report, detectives had interest in 39-year-old Sutherlin resident, Caleb Plueard, "due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses," the DINT team said.
lebanonlocalnews.com
LCSO recovers car of missing California woman near Sweet Home
Linn County Sheriff deputies responded to a report on Oct. 29 about a suspicious vehicle on a dead-end Forest Service road off of Highway 20 approximately 30 miles east of Sweet Home and discovered the vehicle was connected to a female who had been reported missing out of the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office in northern California.
kezi.com
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
philomathnews.com
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion
Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
kezi.com
Sutherlin man arrested for possessing and delivery number of drugs including fentanyl
SUTHERLIN, Ore.-- A Sutherlin man is facing multiple charges after detectives found him with a number of different drugs in his car, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team. 39-year-old Caleb Plueard is accused of being involved in illegal drug activity, including contributing to recent fentanyl overdoses. Plueard was arrested...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged criminal mischief following an incident on Thursday. The RPD report said just after 2:00 p.m. a Parole and Probation Officer said his vehicle nearly struck a man who was riding a skateboard in the roadway, in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The officer said the man became upset and punched the Parole and Probation vehicle, causing damage to it, before he fled the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOLLOWING PAROLE OFFICER VISIT
Two people were jailed following a parole officer visit on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:15 p.m. the 56-year old man was contacted for a home visit in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street. The parole officer allegedly located methamphetamine in the man’s possession. Officers recognized the woman that was in his room and found that she had a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody, with bail set at $12,500.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING TWO ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENTS
A Roseburg woman was jailed Wednesday following two alleged menacing incidents. A Roseburg Police report said officers received calls from two separate men stating their ex-girlfriend, Talea Rockholt pulled a knife on them on the same day. The incidents allegedly took place in two separate locations. Rockholt, age 30, was...
kezi.com
Linn County Sheriff’s Office helps recover crashed airplane
MT. JEFFERSON, Ore. – The body and aircraft of a person who crashed near Mt. Jefferson was recovered last week by personnel from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and US Forest Service. Wayne Wirt, of Chehalis, Washington, passed away in a plane crash near Mt. Jefferson on September...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER INCIDENT AT BUSINESS
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an incident at a business on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Stephens Street where a caller said a man was yelling at employees. Officers spoke to the suspect and learned he had two warrants for his arrest. The 43-year old was taken into custody without incident.
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
kezi.com
Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
