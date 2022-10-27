ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Avaya To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

By ACCESSWIRE
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Benzinga

CommVault Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: KKR Q3 Earnings

KKR & Co KKR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KKR & Co beat estimated earnings by 8.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was down $28.00 million from...
Benzinga

Uber Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Uber Technologies UBER reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Uber Technologies missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics ESPR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Esperion Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.81 versus an estimate of $-0.93. Revenue was up $4.57 million from the same...
Benzinga

Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intercept Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 69.2%, reporting an EPS of $7.8 versus an estimate of $4.61. Revenue was down $15.24 million from the same...
Benzinga

Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same...
Benzinga

ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets

ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
Benzinga

Recap: SoFi Technologies Q3 Earnings

SoFi Technologies SOFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SoFi Technologies beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $142.07 million from the same...
Benzinga

Pitney Bowes: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pitney Bowes PBI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pitney Bowes missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was down $44.53 million from the same...
Benzinga

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction

Decided you want in on the action? You can buy Cardano on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. The 2022 cryptocurrency bear market has been nothing short of brutal. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency market is in one of the deepest periods of realized losses ever. Many investors have lost interest, while others have exited the cryptocurrency market entirely. However, despite the doom and gloom, the cryptocurrency market has always made a comeback. In hindsight, times of extreme fear have turned out to be excellent opportunities to scoop up bear market gems (undervalued bear market projects) at dirt-cheap prices.

