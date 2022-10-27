Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Avaya To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Read full article on original website
CommVault Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same...
Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 8%? Here Are 41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares surged 72.7% to $3.25 after the company reported it sees over $60 million in revenue and over $7 million in cash flow from operations in 2023 from its existing portfolio. Perfect Corp PERF shares jumped 54.5% to $17.00. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 38%...
Recap: KKR Q3 Earnings
KKR & Co KKR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KKR & Co beat estimated earnings by 8.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was down $28.00 million from...
Uber Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Uber Technologies UBER reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Uber Technologies missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same...
Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Esperion Therapeutics ESPR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Esperion Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.81 versus an estimate of $-0.93. Revenue was up $4.57 million from the same...
Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intercept Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 69.2%, reporting an EPS of $7.8 versus an estimate of $4.61. Revenue was down $15.24 million from the same...
Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same...
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
Recap: SoFi Technologies Q3 Earnings
SoFi Technologies SOFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SoFi Technologies beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $142.07 million from the same...
Hologic, NIO, Li Auto And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares climbed 11.9% to $9.66 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Monday. H World Group Limited HTHT shares gained 9.9% to $29.75 in...
Pitney Bowes: Q3 Earnings Insights
Pitney Bowes PBI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pitney Bowes missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was down $44.53 million from the same...
Stryker Reports Q3 Earnings Miss Due To High Component Prices, Cuts Full Year Profit Guidance
Stryker Corporation SYK posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.12, down 3.6% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $2.23. The ortho device giant clocked nearly $4.48 billion in sales, up 7.7%, almost in line with the consensus of $4.47 billion. “We delivered strong organic sales growth in the quarter, despite product shortages...
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction
Decided you want in on the action? You can buy Cardano on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. The 2022 cryptocurrency bear market has been nothing short of brutal. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency market is in one of the deepest periods of realized losses ever. Many investors have lost interest, while others have exited the cryptocurrency market entirely. However, despite the doom and gloom, the cryptocurrency market has always made a comeback. In hindsight, times of extreme fear have turned out to be excellent opportunities to scoop up bear market gems (undervalued bear market projects) at dirt-cheap prices.
TuSimple Fires Its CEO And Chair Following Internal Investigation, Draws Regulatory Scrutiny
TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP faced federal investigations over alleged improper financing and transferring technology to a Chinese startup. The concurrent probes by the FBI, SEC, and Cfius probed TuSimple's relationship with Hydron Inc, the Wall Street Journal reports. One of TuSimple's co-founders led Hydron to develop autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks. Investigators...
