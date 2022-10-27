Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss soccer defeats LSU in shootout to advance to quarterfinals of SEC tournament
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The three-time SEC Goalkeeper of the Year showed why she is the best to ever do it Sunday afternoon as Ole Miss (9-6-4) shut out LSU (9-3-7) in a match that was decided on penalty kicks. Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense kept the Tigers off the board through regulation, two overtime periods, and three rounds of penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss jumps to No. 11 in latest AP Poll
Ole Miss jumped four spots to No. 11 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 rankings following a 31-28 victory over Texas A&M on the road. The Rebels used a third-quarter surge to fend off the Aggies a week after suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of LSU.
Comments / 0