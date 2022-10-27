Read full article on original website
Logistics Firms Predict Lower Volumes as Ocean Freight Market Softens
DAs market conditions remain bearish amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and inflation pressures, Q3 results published last week by key logistics companies prove the softening demand in the ocean freight sector. In its recent update, DP World reported mixed third quarter results, posting a 2.1 per cent increase in...
Indonesia Explores Offloading Tanker Grounded Near Singapore Gas Line
Indonesian authorities are managing the response to an oil tanker that went aground near the busy Singapore Strait. They are reporting that there has been no release of oil from the laden tanker but the situation remains challenging due to strong currents in the area as well as the fact that the crude oil tanker came to rest near a Singapore gas pipeline.
EU Sanctions May Put a $16B Hole in Russia's Tanker Fleet
Russia may have to expand its own tanker fleet and attract more tonnage from non-western owners in order to keep moving oil after upcoming EU sanctions - and the details suggest that it will be costly. In a market report released Friday, shipbroker Gibson said that it expects that more...
First Gulf of Mexico Areas for Offshore Wind Energy Projects Finalized
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has finalized the details of the first two Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) in the Gulf of Mexico. The move comes just weeks after the Biden Administration set the December date for the first lease auction off the California coast and is in keeping with the administration’s timeline for the deployment of 30 GW offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.
Jury Awards Norwegian $159M in Damages From Azipod Dispute with ABB
Norwegian Cruise Line recently won a jury verdict in a long-running dispute with ABB stemming from the failure of Azipod propulsion units on four of Norwegian’s 18 cruise ships. The jury awarded Norwegian nearly $159 million in compensatory and punitive damages related to ABB’s actions after the 2017 failure of the propulsion system aboard the cruise line’s Norwegian Star left the ship stranded at sea and subsequent failures aboard the three other cruise ships operated by Norwegian Cruise Line. The cruise line contends the failures resulted in canceled cruises, expenses related to compensating passengers, repairs to the ships, and lost revenues.
HHI Speeds Up Reopening of Gunsan Shipyard
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has reopened an idled shipyard in the southwestern port city of Gunsan two months ahead of schedule, helping the shipbuilder to accommodate surging newbuild orders. Presiding over the reopening of the facility, South Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo committed the government to continuing to support the...
Report: The Corporate Owners Behind Illegal Fishing
With illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing gaining prominence as an ocean emergency of our times, there is very little information about the real owners of the foreign distant vessels used in the pillage of the fisheries resources. The owners of the IUU vessels are shrouded in a shady web of financial secrecy and complex corporate structures surrounding the vessels.
