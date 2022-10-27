I’ve been an eligible voter since 1972. I believed 2020 was by far the most important election of my lifetime. As November 8th approaches, I think this one is just as important as 2024 will be. In Pennsylvania, we have a gubernatorial candidate put forth by the (erstwhile) Party of Lincoln whose beliefs and actions are diametrically opposed to Lincoln’s. A candidate who – as a state senator – took busloads of people to the January 6th riot and insurrection. He spent the two months before that spreading disinformation and attempting to keep Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being cast for Joe Biden, who won the state by more than 100,000 votes.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO