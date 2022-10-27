Read full article on original website
Related
What I look for in a Candidate
When I evaluate a candidate, I look first at their basic character. Do they exhibit dignity, honesty, intelligence, and empathy? Then I look at their purpose in running. Candidates who demonstrate a commitment to public service win high marks. If they are running for office primarily to gain power, that is, for me, a major strike against them. A candidate’s experience, especially in public service, counts high for me also: what do they bring to the table?
POWER Interfaith will rally to support democracy tomorrow
POWER Intertfaith’s Freedom Express bus tour, a statewide voting rights action campaign, will stop in Gettysburg to hold a public rally on Monday Oct. 31 at 2:00 p.m. to heal our faith in democracy. In this hotly contested election cycle, where White Christian Nationalists are threatening the very foundations...
Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8
HARRISBURG — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of the latest decennial redistricting process. The...
Gregory Crushong enters congressional race as Independent write-in candidate
I, Gregory Crushong submit my name as an Independent, write-in candidate for Representative to the 13th Congressional District of Pennsylvania. Very few of you will know me, and that is because I lack actual experience in the field of politics. However, it is clearly obvious that experience is meaningless today, as a number of recent and current politicians across the country exemplify this truth.
Wolf administration insists undated mail ballots will be valid this November as counties proceed with caution
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s top election official is doubling down on guidance that directs county officials to count undated mail ballots during this November’s highly consequential midterm election. Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated a key federal precedent that had held that undated mail ballots —...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
HARRISBURG — People who live in rural Pennsylvania face unique barriers to health care, broadband, and economic opportunities. About 3.4 million people, or roughly 26% of Pennsylvania’s residents, live in the commonwealth’s 48 rural counties, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a state agency. Pennsylvania’s governor...
How well a death in Pennsylvania will be investigated depends largely on where someone dies
STATE COLLEGE — In one Pennsylvania county, the coroner’s office relies on an autopsy facility with rusted equipment that does not meet federal workplace standards. The contracted forensic pathologists there perform more than 325 autopsies a year. A coroner in another county claimed his part-time deputies don’t really...
Election Day is Crucial for PA, Democracy
I’ve been an eligible voter since 1972. I believed 2020 was by far the most important election of my lifetime. As November 8th approaches, I think this one is just as important as 2024 will be. In Pennsylvania, we have a gubernatorial candidate put forth by the (erstwhile) Party of Lincoln whose beliefs and actions are diametrically opposed to Lincoln’s. A candidate who – as a state senator – took busloads of people to the January 6th riot and insurrection. He spent the two months before that spreading disinformation and attempting to keep Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being cast for Joe Biden, who won the state by more than 100,000 votes.
District 91 debate features school choice, women’s rights and “free and fair elections
Nearly 100 men and women gathered Wednesday evening in Gettysburg College’s Mara Hall to hear three candidates vying for the District 91 seat in the state House of Representatives. The event was sponsored by the Gettysburg Connection and Gettysburg College. Moderated by Gettysburg Connection editor Alex Hayes, the debate...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues
HARRISBURG — As a freshman state senator, Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) rose to prominence by vocally opposing the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, mask mandates, and other efforts to slow the spread of the disease. Now a candidate for governor, Mastriano continues to tout that record and criticize...
CVSD considers building updates
The Conewago Valley school board discussed its ongoing feasibility study for replacing or updating buildings during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Superintendent Sharon Perry said the district should be prepared to have a feasibility study meeting with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates next month. The district is comparing scenarios for updating its buildings.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0