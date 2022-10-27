JT Tuimoloau had a spectacular game on Saturday as Ohio State took down Penn State 44-31. After the game, Tuimoloau was asked about his favorite play of the contest. The DE had several options to choose from, as he recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss during the game. Turns out, Tuimoloau’s favorite play wasn’t solely one of his own, but rather a team effort.

2 DAYS AGO