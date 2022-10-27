ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Matt Leinart includes 1 B1G star in Week 9 top 5 performers list

Matt Leinart took to social media to reveal who the best performers from Week 9 were in his mind. He had 1 B1G player make his list. Ohio State fans witnessed J.T. Tuimoloau’s coming out party against Penn State on Saturday. His stat line speaks for itself. He finished the game with 6 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

JT Tuimoloau lists his favorite play from breakout performance against Penn State

JT Tuimoloau had a spectacular game on Saturday as Ohio State took down Penn State 44-31. After the game, Tuimoloau was asked about his favorite play of the contest. The DE had several options to choose from, as he recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss during the game. Turns out, Tuimoloau’s favorite play wasn’t solely one of his own, but rather a team effort.
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day reacts to 'coming-out party' for JT Tuimoloau in win over Penn State

Ryan Day’s Buckeyes came away with a 44-31 road win against Penn State on Saturday, keeping a perfect 8-0 record on the season. Behind the Ohio State win was a pair of touchdowns late in the 4th quarter by TreVeyon Henderson and Cade Stover to steal the lead back from the Lions and seal the win. Another difference maker in the game was an incredible performance by J.T. Tuimoloau.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker, Spartans following Week 9 rivalry win

Blake Corum and Michigan had the last laugh on Saturday, taking down Michigan State 29-7 for the rivalry win. After the game, Corum took some shots at a popular slogan heard out of East Lansing during the offseason. “I thought Tuck was coming,” said Corum. “That’s what they said this...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast

College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'

Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
saturdaytradition.com

Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Miyan Williams' status updated for second half vs. Penn State

Miyan Williams will miss the remainder of the game against Penn State after suffering an apparent hand injury late in the 1st quarter. Williams, who celebrates his birthday today, was able to find the end zone on a 4-yard score before getting injured. Coming out of halftime, Williams’ day appears to be done with the Buckeyes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

