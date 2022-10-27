Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
catamountsports.com
Mattison, Martin Lead Catamounts at Southern Conference Championship
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – Kate Mattison earned her third straight Second Team All-Southern Conference honor with a ninth-place finish while Matthew Martin earned All-Freshman laurels to highlight Western Carolina performances at the Southern Conference Cross Country Championship on Sunday. The WCU women's team finished in fifth place while the...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Fall in SoCon Quarterfinals to UNCG
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Maggie Lloyd scored a goal in the 76th minute, cutting the No. 4 seed UNCG lead in half, but No. 5 seed Western Carolina could not push in a match-tying goal in the Southern Conference quarterfinals. The Catamounts fall 2-1 to the Spartans Friday at the Chattanooga Sports Complex.
Clemson Gets Commitment From 2023 In-State Prospect
2023 in-state prospect Misun Kelley has officially committed to the Clemson Tigers.
blufftontoday.com
Why Clemson football defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin had to get 'a little meaner'
CLEMSON – When Brent Venables was defensive coordinator for Clemson, his intensity level was so high that he required an assistant to stand three feet behind during games and grab the coach by the belt to keep him off the field. Then there is Wes Goodwin. Goodwin as a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell beats North Henderson, will play Foard again for spot in 3A state final
OLIN—North Iredell’s volleyball team will defend its regional championship. Emma Norris tallied 16 kills and Madeline Sigmon and Emily Campbell each supplied seven kills and two blocks as the 3A West top-seeded Raiders downed No. 4 seed North Henderson 25-14, 27-25, 25-13 in Saturday’s state quarterfinal round.
abccolumbia.com
No. 12 Wolves stunned in homecoming loss to Limestone
NEWBERRY, S.C. – Bringing their homecoming weekend to a close, the No. 12 Newberry College (7-2, 5-2 SAC) football team dropped a tightly contested conference contest to the Saints of Limestone University (6-3, 5-2 SAC) on Saturday, October 29. Despite the loss, sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville, S.C.) had another...
catamountsports.com
Kate Mattison Saves Best For Last
Senior track and field student-athlete Kaleb Ambrose sat down and spoke with teammate Kate Mattison about her final season with the Western Carolina University Cross Country and Track and Field program. Kate experienced great success in her final cross country season, breaking the program record with a time of 17:32.90 in the women's 5K at the Live in Lou Classic. She mused on this and her personal and team goals for her final season.
No love from this ESPN broadcast trio
Clemson isn't getting much love from this ESPN broadcast team. During the Michigan-Michigan State game Saturday night on ABC, play-by-play man Sean McDonough, color commentator Todd Blackledge and sideline (...)
FOX Carolina
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
iheart.com
Wildfire in Candler,Steam Plant Online for WCU,Church Vandalized in Yancey
(Candler, NC) -- Emergency crews are working to contain a wildfire in western North Carolina. It had burned up to 20-acres on the side of a mountain in Candler as of last night. Recent dry conditions are making it more difficult to get fires under control. WLOS-TV reported it had been around 60-percent contained.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Easley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Highway 123. Troopers said a Mazda SUV was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin
An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875
It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Comments / 0