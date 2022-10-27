ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Post Register

Cardinals running out of time to make move in NFC West

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has provided the boost the offense needed, J.J. Watt is having productive games on defense, and quarterback Kyler Murray continues to put up big numbers. Yet the Arizona Cardinals are still a mediocre football team.
Post Register

Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah to miss Bengals with knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already missing Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when they face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Owusu-Koramoah injured his knee last week in Baltimore while having his best game this season....
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Bucs place Barrett on IR, add 2 players to practice squad

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed linebacker Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve and signed two other players to the practice squad. Barrett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with three sacks in 2022, boosting his total to a team-leading 39½ over the past four seasons.
TAMPA, FL
Post Register

Bills set to activate CB White 11 months after knee injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee. Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Monday while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White...
BUFFALO, NY
Post Register

Cowboys take 'unthinkable' 6-2 record, high hopes into bye

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones stood close to the same spot where seven weeks earlier the Dallas owner was addressing reporters after Dak Prescott fractured a thumb in a season-opening loss. The Cowboys had just beaten Chicago for their sixth win in seven games — four of those...
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

With Smith, Quinn gone, Bears' D could be in for tough times

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears weren't exactly striking fear in opponents even when they had three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn and star linebacker Roquan Smith. After trading both in the past week, things could get even tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Texans run defense struggles in loss to Henry, Titans

HOUSTON (AP) — A week after vowing to improve their NFL-worst run defense, the Houston Texans had one of the worst performances against the run in franchise history in a loss to Tennessee. The Texans (1-5-1) allowed a whopping 314 yards rushing behind a 219-yard performance by Derrick Henr...
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

Packers searching for answers after 4th consecutive loss

The previous time the Green Bay Packers lost four straight games, they followed it up with a remarkable stretch run that ended just one step shy of the Super Bowl. These bruised and battered Packers haven’t offered much evidence they’re capable of making a similar turnaround.
GREEN BAY, WI
Post Register

Seahawks deserve serious look riding 3-game win streak

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
SEATTLE, WA

