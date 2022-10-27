The Morgan Township High School (MTHS) cross-country teams have brought this year almost to a close with more breathtaking records. For the first time in MTHS history, the girls' cross-country team is going to state as a team! As senior runner Maria Lemmons leads the pack into the newfound territory, a feisty race is soon to come. Head out to Wabash Valley Sports Center in Terre Haute, Saturday, October 29th, at noon eastern time to watch the girls wrap up their season with their toughest run this year.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO