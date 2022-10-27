ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?

It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
Do you know the true origin story of daylight saving time?

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK -- There's an origin story of daylight saving time that we all seem to know, but is it even true? It's common to hear farmers are the reason for it. But the farmers didn't support daylight saving time in 1918 when the United States adopted it, and today they still do not need it. "It really is all about when it is sunlight," explained Belkin Lookout Farm Operations Manager Jay Mofenson. "We may pick up some additional light at the end of the afternoon but at that time a lot of times it's really hot."If it's not for...
Oklahoma Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than New York and California

Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister was mocked by the audience and Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt when she stated that violent crime rates are higher in the state than in New York and California.The two candidates faced off during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City as the race heated up just ahead of mid-term elections in less than a month.“The fact is the rate of violent crime is higher in Oklahoma under your watch than in New York and California, that’s a fact,” Ms Hofmeister said.The audience at the venue burst into...
For Five U.S. States, Slavery Is Back On The Ballot

It’s unsettling that slavery is on any ballot in nearly 2023. But for voters in five U.S. states, it will be. The Huffington Post reported, “voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.”. The 13th amendment abolished...
With One Week Left of Daylight Saving Time, Here's What You Need To Know About Clocks ‘Falling Back'

With just one week left of daylight saving time, Illinois residents are getting ready to set their clocks back and get reacquainted with earlier sunsets. Daylight saving time began when clocks "sprang forward" an hour on the morning of March 13, shortly before the official start of spring. It will officially end at 2 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, with clocks rolling back one hour at that time.
New Mexico’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
Annual Hawaii military spending hits $7.9 billion

The Pentagon’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation’s recently released annual Defense Spending by State report shows military spending continues to maintain a prominent role in Hawaii’s economy. The Pentagon’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation’s recently released annual Defense Spending by State report shows military spending...
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

