Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. The race has been inundated with outside spending, with super PACs unaffiliated with either the Lee or McMullin...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania looks to expunge criminal record of minors to 'get their lives back on track'
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania General Assembly has passed criminal justice reforms meant to make it easier for people to reenter society after serving time in prison. Now, lawmakers are considering similar reforms for juvenile offenders. As The Center Square previously reported, Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate Act passed in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trial underway for man accused in Lehigh, Lafayette assaults
EASTON, Pa. - Monday was the first day of the trial for a Northampton County man accused of raping a college student and threatening others in three separate incidents. The judge and attorneys spent the first day selecting a 12-man jury. The defendant in this case is 36-year-old Clement Swaby. Swaby is facing numerous charges, the most serious of which is rape. This all stems from three separate incidents where he's accused of breaking into college housing and assaulting students.
WFMZ-TV Online
Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities moves its offices to Seton Hall on Chew Street
The Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities office is moving to an area of need in downtown Allentown. As of Tuesday, Catholic Charities will be at 402 W. Chew St., across from St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital. The center city neighborhood is home to many people who rely on Catholic Charities,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scranton boasts most affordable housing market
The Electric City continues to gain recognition for the affordability of its housing market. Scranton was identified as the most affordable housing market in America this month, according to a report by Zillow. The city was previously ranked as the third-best place to work remotely in a realtor.com study released in November 2020, and the 10th most affordable area for retirees by AdvisorSmith in February 2021.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown renames street in honor of Syrian-American brothers
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A stretch of an Allentown road was renamed to honor two Syrian-American brothers. The 600 block of North Second Street is now known as Jarrouj Way. A dedication ceremony was held Sunday afternoon. Ayoub Jarrouj died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wawa to hold grand opening and hoagie-making contest Thursday at store on Route 940 in Mount Pocono
Wawa will hold a grand opening Thursday at its new 3190 Route 940, Mount Pocono, store. The store will open at 8 a.m., with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Wawa T-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers, while supplies last. The Monroe County store is the 32nd...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit announces plans for advanced technology and arts center in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A not-for-profit wants to transform a building into an advanced technology and arts center. Casa Guadalupe offers services to children and adults in Allentown. The organization wants to make the spot at 230 North Second Street a place where students can prepare themselves for the job market.
WFMZ-TV Online
Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading
READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. school goes all-out for Halloween
Check out how students at Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School decorated for Halloween Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Man charged with attempted homicide for highway shooting near Allentown
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with attempted homicide after a shooting last week, in traffic, on Route 22 just outside of Allentown. Troopers say Jacob Garcia came to them and said he fired shots at a man in car because he "feared for his life," but investigators say witnesses told them it looked like a road-rage incident. Troopers also believe the shot that wounded the driver of the car came from behind.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck by car in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle near Trexler Park in Allentown on Sunday. John Nick, 77, was pronounced dead just after 6:30 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive, the coroner said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco church holds trunk-or-treat
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Trick-or-treaters turned out for trunk-or-treat in Montgomery County. St. James Lutheran Church in Limerick Township hosted the event Sunday afternoon. Car trunks and truck beds were decked out in many different themes as kids walked up and got their goodies.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot in mouth after neighbor dispute in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - A neighbor dispute led to a shooting in Reading. Police responded to the 500 block of South Court just before 9 p.m. Sunday, officials said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the mouth. He was taken to the hospital where he was last in stable condition, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local agencies offer help in applying for LIHEAP
Two local agencies are offering help to residents applying for heating assistance from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Officials with United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging said staff members are available to assist in applying for the benefits. LIHEAP offers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic church in Catasauqua closes
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem holds 101st Halloween parade
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was a pleasant Sunday afternoon for a traditional Halloween parade in the Lehigh Valley. The City of Bethlehem celebrated its 101st Halloween parade. The fun kicked off on West Broad Street and 9th Avenue, and finished at Main and Spring streets. The parade included participation from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The political fight is only getting fiercer over whether it’s financially wise or “woke” folly to consider a company’s impact on climate change, workers’ rights and other issues when making investments. Republicans from North Dakota to Texas are ramping...
WFMZ-TV Online
Halloween parade marches through Phillipsburg, Easton
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Halloween tradition brought together a pair of cross-river communities. The Phillipsburg-Easton Halloween parade started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg. School marching bands from both communities helped lead the parade through downtown P-burg and across the free bridge. There were classic cars, costumed characters and spooky floats...
Comments / 0