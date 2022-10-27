Read full article on original website
Arizona Senate race: Libertarian candidate drops out, endorses Blake Masters
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona senate race on Tuesday and endorsed Republican opponent Blake Masters for his 'live and let live' policies.
Dr. Oz claimed Pennsylvania is on the Atlantic coast, botching the geography of the state where he hopes to be senator
GOP candidate Mehmet Oz has faced criticism for his lack of ties to Pennsylvania, which he is hoping to represent in the US senate.
WFMZ-TV Online
Scottish Rite Cathedral in Allentown gets $500K for renovations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scottish Rite Cathedral in Allentown is getting some upgrades. Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Browne helped secure $500,000 in state funds for building and parking improvements, he said in a news release. Some of the money will go towards renovating the auditorium, said Larry Newhard, secretary and business...
