Scottish Rite Cathedral in Allentown gets $500K for renovations

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scottish Rite Cathedral in Allentown is getting some upgrades. Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Browne helped secure $500,000 in state funds for building and parking improvements, he said in a news release. Some of the money will go towards renovating the auditorium, said Larry Newhard, secretary and business...
