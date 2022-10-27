ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

AG Morrisey cracks down on digital drug deals

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FnE2_0ipK0Ch500

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may think of deadly drug deals as taking place in person, in back alleys and private homes.

But what happens when it moves to the world of social media?

West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey calls them virtual street corners.

Sites that some of us visit several times a day, like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, are being used to sell fentanyl.

Morrisey says that’s part of why drug deaths passed 100,000 last year alone.

Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State

He’s written letters to seven Big Tech CEOs to tell them that they have a responsibility to stop it.

In it he asks them five questions about how they’re stopping trafficking, if at all.

Morrisey told us his office has even seen advertising on their platforms.

I don’t think that people at Meta or Twitter wake up every day and want people to get addicted to drugs. However, they’re going to have to do a lot more than what they’re doing, and we want some explanations from them on how they’re running their companies.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R)-West Virginia

He hasn’t received any responses yet, but is hopeful there will be movement on the issue soon.

Opioids are still a major factor in the drug war, but he says fentanyl—taken both accidentally and intentionally—is even more important now.

Related
Metro News

Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio looks to become newest state to ban noncitizen voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would make Ohio the seventh state to take […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio doctor who linked COVID-19 vaccine to magnetism under investigation

The video above is NBC4’s original report of Tenpenny falsely claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to magnetism. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed coronavirus vaccines cause magnetism is under investigation by the state medical board. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician, is at risk of losing her license after […]
OHIO STATE
WVNS

Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio clocks will Fall back this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.   Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
OHIO STATE
WDTV

Drug task force seizes multiple drugs traveling on W.Va. roads

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Governors’ Border Strike Force, signed by 26 governors, including Gov. Justice, in April 2022, successfully seized several pounds of multiple drugs traveling on West Virginia roadways. In total, the force seized 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.06 ounces of heroin, 23.99 pounds of marijuana,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Election Day is fast approaching and there’s a safety warning about Hallowen: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. When West Virginians hit the polls in just over a week, they’ll have four amendments on the ballot. Governor Jim Justice is strongly opposed to Amendment 2, and he’s been touring the Mountain State urging people to vote no.  –> Governor Justice brings message to […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling delegate race pits newcomer against incumbent

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. West Virginia House District 5 is among the smaller districts by land in the entire state. But its location in downtown Wheeling and the surrounding neighborhoods means it covers almost 19,000 people. Republican Brooke McArdle is challenging incumbent Democrat delegate Shawn Fluharty for the newly-created […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Flag Wave event will feature the famous Trump car

An event in Ohio this weekend will have the famous Trump car on display. The VOTE RED and Save America Flag Wave event will be held in Rayland at the Park and Ride on October 29 at 4:00 P.M The event’s Facebook page says it is a Pro-Freedom, Pro America, First Flag Waving Event to […]
OHIO STATE
