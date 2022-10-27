Read full article on original website
Getting To Know Your 2022 CIFF Guests: Tom Huang
One of the films that will be featured in this year’s Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is “Dealing With Dad” from director Tom Huang. I had a chance to speak with Huang about the movie, which tackles issues of aging, depression, and family dynamics in a way that, like many families, is full of highs and lows.
Make Maki Rolls Your Way
Join us at Wine A Bit Coronado for a Sushi Cooking Class on Wednesday, November 9, at 6 p.m. Join Chef Yapo as he leads you through the process of rolling your own sushi in this hands-on cooking class. You will learn to roll, cut, and present your own sushi...
Stop Politicizing Our Schools
A few days ago, I saw a copy of a flyer passed out by a particular group of Coronado residents that listed the people running for Coronado School Board and identified all but four of the candidates as “not qualified” to serve on the board. The “evidence” presented in the flyer primarily focused on whom these candidates had (presumedly) voted for in the last presidential election, and where they go to church.
“Another Fish Story”
As a wee urchin searchin’ for fishing holes around town in the late 1960s, I’d try my hand at dropping a line into the drink up at the rocks by the Hotel del Coronado. If that turned out to be tough sledding, I’d move to the other side of town down by the old ferry landing where fishing from the now long-gone Navy gig landing, once located at the foot of D Avenue, almost always proved a productive habitat for all sorts of scaly species on patrol beneath the creaking ferry-dock pilings just a short cast away.
City Of Coronado Launches E-bike Campaign
A focus on safety, accident prevention and preparedness. In light of the ever-growing popularity of electric bicycles in Coronado, the City has launched a new e-bike safety campaign designed to educate the community on safety, preparedness and accident prevention. The “E-bike & B-safe Coronado!” campaign will be an ongoing initiative...
2022 Coronado School Board Candidates Forum
“The last two years before the Coronado Unified School Board have been uniquely tumultuous. Many, if not most, of those issues were ones where the School Board had minimal latitude for action. One issue that stands out as being completely within the Board’s purview, was the response to the tortilla-throwing incident of June 19, 2021. Defend the Board actions, or detail what your course of action would have been in their shoes.”
Coronado Boys Water Polo Celebrates Senior Night
As the fall sports season for many teams begins to wrap up, much attention understandably turns to the CIF playoff chase. But as seasons wrap up, it also means that many teams will be hosting their senior nights, just as the Islanders boys water polo team did this past week.
2022 Coronado City Council Candidates Forum ...
“How should the City Council address the compensation, health care benefits, and retirement funds for its employees? How would you approach this process regarding pay raises and increases in costs to employee benefits?. There are two primary areas of spending that the Coronado cannot fail to properly fund and support....
Islander Girls Volleyball Seeded No. 9 Overall In CIF Playoffs
This past week the Coronado High School Islanders girl’s volleyball team played their final two matches of the 2022 regular season. Along with it being their final regular season match of 2022, the Islanders also held their senior night before their final home match vs. University City. The team...
Coronado City Council And School Board Are Meant To Be Nonpartisan - Let’s Keep Them That Way!
We used to pride ourselves on the nonpartisan nature of our local elections. As former Coronado City Council and School Board members, we refused to allow partisan views to interfere with running our beautiful town. Personal politics and party agendas played no part in our campaigns or our leadership. Today...
CUSD Standardized Test Scores Not Good Enough: The Other Side of the Story
The academic achievement results for Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) are not as good as they should be. At the last board meeting, the Superintendent incorrectly characterized statements like this one, made by some speakers, as calling the results “abysmal.” No one said abysmal, just not as good as they should be. CUSD wanted to get out ahead of the discussion of the test results so the Public Information Officer published an article in the Coronado Eagle and Journal with a the banner headline, “CUSD Standardized Test Scores Among Highest In San Diego County.”
