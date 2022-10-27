Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coronadonewsca.com
Don Allan Remembered At Coronado Cays Watercolor Paintout
On the Thursday morning of October 13, a group of artists assembled at Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Cays to paint with inspiration from the park’s natural landscape and surrounding views. This is nothing new for the San Diego Watercolor Society who hosts outdoor Paintouts every week, but this is the first time they’ve done one in Coronado.
coronadonewsca.com
“Another Fish Story”
As a wee urchin searchin’ for fishing holes around town in the late 1960s, I’d try my hand at dropping a line into the drink up at the rocks by the Hotel del Coronado. If that turned out to be tough sledding, I’d move to the other side of town down by the old ferry landing where fishing from the now long-gone Navy gig landing, once located at the foot of D Avenue, almost always proved a productive habitat for all sorts of scaly species on patrol beneath the creaking ferry-dock pilings just a short cast away.
Oceanside City Council weighs pilot dog beach program
Advocates for a pilot dog beach program are rallying for community support ahead of the Oceanside City Council's second vote on the intuitive.
coronadonewsca.com
City Of Coronado Launches E-bike Campaign
A focus on safety, accident prevention and preparedness. In light of the ever-growing popularity of electric bicycles in Coronado, the City has launched a new e-bike safety campaign designed to educate the community on safety, preparedness and accident prevention. The “E-bike & B-safe Coronado!” campaign will be an ongoing initiative...
coronadonewsca.com
Make Maki Rolls Your Way
Join us at Wine A Bit Coronado for a Sushi Cooking Class on Wednesday, November 9, at 6 p.m. Join Chef Yapo as he leads you through the process of rolling your own sushi in this hands-on cooking class. You will learn to roll, cut, and present your own sushi...
San Diego weekly Reader
Waverunner Angler makes a long Voyage for a Hefty Tuna
Dock Totals 10/16 – 10/29: 5,041 anglers aboard 249 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 2 barracuda (released), 1,940 bluefin tuna (to 285 pounds), 3 blue perch, 815 bonito, 1 cabezon (released), 355 calico bass, 2,798 dorado, 12 lingcod, 3 mako shark, 133 rock crab, 3,263 rockfish, 89 sand bass, 525 sculpin, 249 sheephead, 61 skipjack tuna, 121 spiny lobster, 1,028 whitefish, 3 white seabass, 5,134 yellowfin tuna, and 872 yellowtail.
More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues. The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies. An estimated 15,000 people attended the event. Organizers say...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
theregistrysocal.com
R.D. Olson Construction Begins Construction on 179-Room Springhill Suites in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Springhill Suites by Marriot in Chula Vista, California. The 5-story, 179-key hotel is expected to reach completion by December 2023. Located at 870 Showroom Place in Chula...
coronadonewsca.com
San Diego weekly Reader
Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek
That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
aarp.org
A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California
Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
coronadonewsca.com
San Diego weekly Reader
Native American Art Show: This Is Indian Country, Elfin Forest Guided Hike
Celebrating national American heritage month with a VIP reception from 6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 5. Meet native American artists: Cara Romero, Cody Sanderson, Del Curfman, George Riveria, Johnny Baer Contreras, LX Lewis and Ruben Chato. Native American comedian JR Redwater will perform. When: Saturday, November 5,...
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is no more
The "secret swing," a makeshift rope and tire or plank hanging from a tree overlooking the bluffs beside La Jolla's Coast Walk Trail, has been removed.
Eater
LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego
A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas to start citizens academy
Encinitas expects to begin accepting applications for its first city-sponsored citizens’ academy in January and will host the first classes in the spring. Modeled on a program run by the city of Carlsbad, the Encinitas Academy will consist of six, three-hour sessions. Participants will tour city facilities, meet with department heads and “see how decisions are made and how funds are allocated,” Jessica Contreras, the city’s information technology director, recently told the City Council.
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
Coast News
Beach advisory from Del Mar south
DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
Comments / 0