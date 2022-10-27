As a wee urchin searchin’ for fishing holes around town in the late 1960s, I’d try my hand at dropping a line into the drink up at the rocks by the Hotel del Coronado. If that turned out to be tough sledding, I’d move to the other side of town down by the old ferry landing where fishing from the now long-gone Navy gig landing, once located at the foot of D Avenue, almost always proved a productive habitat for all sorts of scaly species on patrol beneath the creaking ferry-dock pilings just a short cast away.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO