Office of Student Engagement has calendar of campus events
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — For something entertaining to do at Western Illinois University, students can check out the Office of Student Engagement. The department hosts events throughout the academic year. The mission of the Office of Student Engagement is to provide students with practical, educational and leadership opportunities that complement the academic experience and foster a sense of belonging. The OSE is located on the first floor of the University Union. Co-programming Director Alexandra Leezer said the office focuses on engagement.
25newsnow.com
Commemorative walk honors local origins of Komen campaign
PEORIA (25 News Now) - About 30 people walked down Nebraska Avenue Saturday to pay their respects at the Susan G. Komen grave site. The walk to Komen’s memorial started at the Cornstalk Theater parking lot. A brief ‘time of remembrance’ was then held, honoring the impact the family has had over the years, acknowledging the organizations’ Central Illinois origins.
25newsnow.com
Bartonville scares continue into November at the Old State Mine Haunted Trail
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - There’s still time to be spooked at the Old State Mine Haunted Trail in Bartonville. It’s the 13th annual fundraiser for the Peoria State Hospital Museum. People are invited to the haunted trail to experience all the scares and storytelling from the Old...
25newsnow.com
New yoga practice invades Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in Peoria is combining the traditional practice with a bit of cardio. The new Buti Yoga hub located at Keller Station is just one of five in the state of Illinois. The practice is described as a soulful blend of power...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Teen invents a better way to irrigate water, receives a day named after her from the City of Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With a passion for sustainability, Khushi Shah says it all started on a trip back to her native home country of India. “I was looking for a science fair project and when I was there in India, I notice a lot of people, including my family had to walk up to five miles for a basic human right: clean water,” explains Shah.
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
25newsnow.com
Teal pumpkins help identify kids with allergies
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Teal Pumpkin Project is a nationwide effort to bring awareness to kids with food allergies. One father we spoke with in Peoria’s Idlebrook neighborhood, spoke with about 20 of his neighbors to convince them to go teal. Tonight, will be his family’s first...
25newsnow.com
Republican candidate for 92nd district provides info on campaign
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of two candidates for the 92nd district seat held a campaign event at Peoria Charter Coach Saturday, in the race for incumbent Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth’s seat. Former candidate for Illinois governor Jesse Sullivan was also in attendance to rally support at the event...
1470 WMBD
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
25newsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials locked down the Illinois Department of Human Services Treatment and Detention Facility at 17019 Farm County Road in Rushville on Monday due to a hazmat scare in the mail room, officials said. Officials with the Peoria Fire Department’s hazmat unit said they responded around 11:15...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Notre Dame soccer takes back Peoria area and heads back to State Elite Eight
(25 News Now) - Every year Peoria Notre Dame soccer has the goal of making it to the state finals and winning a state championship. This year’s Irish checked off a big task on the way to that goal on Saturday as they beat Morton to claim a sectional title, proving that they’re the best team in the Peoria area and have what it takes to make a run at the state title.
wcbu.org
Affidavit provides new details on police shooting of Peoria man
A search warrant filed two days after the police shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond provides new details on the hours before his death. On Oct. 5, Illinois State Police filed for approval to search Richmond's 2014 silver Chevrolet Impala. According to the affidavit, Peoria Police received a 911 call...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home threatened by shed fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to S. Westmoreland, in the area of W. Grinell and W. Hayes Streets, Saturday morning on reports of a shed on fire. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding the shed near a home fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the exterior of the house.
25newsnow.com
“Come From Away” cast member Harter Clingman gives insight on hit musical
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Weekend anchor RaShaun Haynes had the opportunity to sit down with Harter Clingman, a cast member from the musical “Come From Away,” where he shared the inspiration behind the musical. “The basics of Come From Away are that on 9/11 when the American...
25newsnow.com
Reditus Laboratories to cease operations
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, the company of former CEO Aaron Rossi, will close its doors this coming Friday, November 4. Founded in 2019, Reditus was first started as a handful of testing labs, evolving into a broader operation to respond to the growing needs of the pandemic in 2020. Since then, it’s performed millions of COVID-19 PCR tests over the past three years, receiving millions in federal grant money to help run its operation. In the release issued Monday, the company says along with its dissolution, they expect to liquidate its assets in the coming months. The lab now has a court-ordered receivership related to Reditus’ previous owners since April, which has managed and run the company since.
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
