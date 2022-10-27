PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, the company of former CEO Aaron Rossi, will close its doors this coming Friday, November 4. Founded in 2019, Reditus was first started as a handful of testing labs, evolving into a broader operation to respond to the growing needs of the pandemic in 2020. Since then, it’s performed millions of COVID-19 PCR tests over the past three years, receiving millions in federal grant money to help run its operation. In the release issued Monday, the company says along with its dissolution, they expect to liquidate its assets in the coming months. The lab now has a court-ordered receivership related to Reditus’ previous owners since April, which has managed and run the company since.

