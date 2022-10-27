ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace, which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. It's the latest acquisition for the company that runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. According to Traders Village's website, the company...
EL PASO, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces has long been a mecca for New Mexican cuisine, and its restaurants reflect that. From traditional New Mexican fare to more modern takes on the cuisine, there’s something for everyone in Las Cruces. And with its proximity to Mexico, it’s no surprise that there are also a...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper

Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
LAS CRUCES, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- Silver City’s Sun-News edition ends publication

Today is the last edition of the Silver City edition of the Sun-News, following its purchase by the Silver City Independent Publishing Co., LLC, owned by Daily Press editor and publisher Nickolas Seibel. The company will also acquire the Deming Headlight, which will continue publishing. The demise of the Silver...
SILVER CITY, NM
KTSM

New Mexico man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping and carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, 37, of Las Cruces, was sentenced last week to 372 months in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017, Puga and his co-defendant Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, 38, from Mexico, approached a man working at […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments

EL PASO, Texas -- EPISD has placed a teacher on administrative leave after she was heard making controversial comments in student-recorded cell phone videos. The videos recorded a conversation held in her class which discussed topics such as illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter. In an 8-minute recording that ABC-7 obtained, the teacher can be The post Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - men lead early voting numbers so far and more

More men voting early so far, details on the latest developments in the interstate dispute over the Rio Grande, and El Paso expects more reimbursement from the federal government for migrant care. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
EL PASO, TX

