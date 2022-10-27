Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
Some El Paso Jiffy Lubes to offer half-off oil changes for active-duty, retired military
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A handful of El Paso area Jiffy Lube service centers invite all active, retired and veteran military to their location for a special 50 percent off any oil change on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations: 7045 S Desert Blvd.; 1389 George Dieter; and 9980 […]
krwg.org
KRWG News This Week- Las Cruces residents discuss affordable housing and Election 2022 coverage
This week, the City of Las Cruces is asking residents to share feedback on how to use federal funds aimed to address affordable housing and the unhoused population in the city. Also, we have election coverage, with a look at candidates running for positions on New Mexico's Supreme Court.
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of Bands
The Alamogordo Tiger Band performed at the 45th Annual Tournament of Bands and earned a place in the Finals competition, finishing 7th place overall and 2nd place in Class A!. The Alamogordo Tiger Band represented their school and their town well today in Las Cruces! What an amazing season this has been for 2022.
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace, which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. It's the latest acquisition for the company that runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. According to Traders Village's website, the company...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces has long been a mecca for New Mexican cuisine, and its restaurants reflect that. From traditional New Mexican fare to more modern takes on the cuisine, there’s something for everyone in Las Cruces. And with its proximity to Mexico, it’s no surprise that there are also a...
krwg.org
Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper
Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
El Paso’s Michael Myers Heads To The KISS-FM Studio To Apply For A Job
As previously reported, El Paso’s Michael Myers was on the hunt….. For a job in El Paso. Stephen Flores is the photographer behind the El Paso Michael Myers photo series. He had seen similar photoshoots of Michael Myers done before, but he wanted to put an El Paso twist to his series and feature iconic El Paso landmarks.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
- Silver City’s Sun-News edition ends publication
Today is the last edition of the Silver City edition of the Sun-News, following its purchase by the Silver City Independent Publishing Co., LLC, owned by Daily Press editor and publisher Nickolas Seibel. The company will also acquire the Deming Headlight, which will continue publishing. The demise of the Silver...
New Mexico man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping and carjacking
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, 37, of Las Cruces, was sentenced last week to 372 months in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017, Puga and his co-defendant Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, 38, from Mexico, approached a man working at […]
KFOX 14
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments
EL PASO, Texas -- EPISD has placed a teacher on administrative leave after she was heard making controversial comments in student-recorded cell phone videos. The videos recorded a conversation held in her class which discussed topics such as illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter. In an 8-minute recording that ABC-7 obtained, the teacher can be The post Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
KFOX 14
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - men lead early voting numbers so far and more
More men voting early so far, details on the latest developments in the interstate dispute over the Rio Grande, and El Paso expects more reimbursement from the federal government for migrant care. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso...
The Most Dangerous Intersection In El Paso Straddles Two States
The most dangerous intersection in El Paso is just barely IN El Paso. The intersection in question sorta' straddles two cities and states. El Paso in Texas and Chaparral in New Mexico. Right near the Edge Of Texas Steakhouse, and literally ON the edge of Texas, Highway 54 and State...
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
El Paso Circle K’s Now Have Self-checkout, WTF
As somebody who visits circle k pretty often, I've never thought of convenience stores as convenient. It looks like circle k is getting with the times and have installed its first set of self-checkout machines in El Paso. This is the kind of thing that will drive older El Pasoans...
KVIA
4 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle collision near the El Paso International airport
UPDATE: Four people were sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision at an intersection near the El Paso International airport, preliminary reports show. Two of those people had life-threatening injuries, according to reports. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Global Reach drive and...
Comments / 0