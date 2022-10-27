Read full article on original website
MLB
Storylines have changed for Game 3
Not that you were ever worried about a sweep -- the Phillies are hot, but no one’s that hot -- but Houston’s 5-2 win in Game 2 on Saturday assured us that this series is going at least five … and it sure looks, at least to these eyes, to be potentially going a lot longer than that. (Particularly when a rainout pushes everything back a night and gives pitchers on both sides another day of rest.)
MLB
Reifert continues dominant run in Fall League
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Evan Reifert has faced 33 batters over the past four weeks in the Arizona Fall League. He has struck out 20 of them. That’s just one way to appreciate the AFL dominance the right-handed reliever has exhibited this autumn -- and extended with another dominant outing Saturday.
MLB
3 ways the Astros can claim World Series advantage
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have wrestled home-field advantage in the World Series away from the Astros after splitting the first two games at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday. That leaves the Astros needing to win at least one of the next three games in what’s expected to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park to bring the Fall Classic back to Houston, beginning with Game 3 Tuesday.
MLB
Why the Blue Jays are at a crossroads
TORONTO -- With the World Series underway, we’re inching towards the start of the MLB offseason. It comes quickly, then sprawls out over the coming months. All of Toronto’s work still lies ahead. The Blue Jays locked up manager John Schneider recently, removing his "interim" tag, but soon they’ll be tasked with taking this roster from good to great. It’s a wall that so many teams on the rise eventually hit.
MLB
Phils' early defensive miscues open door for Astros
HOUSTON -- As Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler came out laboring in the first inning on Saturday, Astros hitters came out swinging during Game 2 of the World Series. At that juncture, it was poor timing for Philadelphia’s defense to lapse. During the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to Houston at...
MLB
The latest on White Sox managerial search
CHICAGO -- So, you are on a quest for more answers following my five questions for the White Sox in last week’s newsletter? I think that’s what you are saying, as my hearing isn’t what it once was. Ask and you shall receive. Who will be the...
MLB
Roundtable: With WS tied, who's got the Game 3 edge?
This story was written before Game 3 of the World Series was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The first two games of the World Series provided a week’s worth of drama, and we could be in for more as the series moves to Philadelphia. A group of MLB.com analysts gathered to assess where things stand heading into Game 3.
MLB
Wheeler's velo dips in G2: 'Bad time for it to happen'
HOUSTON -- Zack Wheeler said he is fine. His right elbow is fine. His left knee is fine. But he struggled Saturday night in a 5-2 loss to the Astros in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. Wheeler has been so dominant this postseason that his troubles Saturday were jarring, especially with his velocity dropping significantly compared to his previous four postseason starts.
MLB
How Game 3's postponement could aid Phillies' plans
PHILADELPHIA -- A little rain could work wonders for the Phillies’ World Series chances. Major League Baseball postponed Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night because of rain. The Phillies and the Astros will play Game 3 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. Games 4 and 5 will be played Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Games 6 and 7 in Houston, if necessary, will be pushed to Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
MLB
3 keys for Phillies to take command of World Series
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday could be fun. It is Game 3 of the World Series. It is Halloween. Phillies fans, the World Series and Halloween on the same night? It could be crazy at Citizens Bank Park. But then, Phillies fans have been losing their minds since Rhys Hoskins spiked his bat after smashing a three-run home run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA OF Brandon Nimmo
After seven quality years patrolling the Citi Field outfield, Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the conclusion of the World Series, and he should have no shortage of suitors. A toolsy outfielder who can make an impact with his bat, glove and legs, Nimmo has been with the Mets since they selected him with the 11th pick in the 2011 Draft, and is entering free agency on the back of his best season in the bigs so far.
MLB
Altuve's G2 breakout sets tone for Houston's big bats
HOUSTON -- This wasn’t a must-win, but it was pretty darn close. The Astros, ever confident on a postseason stage that has become part of their regular routine for six years and counting, did not want to go to Philadelphia down 2-0 in the World Series. Fittingly, three players...
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA SS Trea Turner
Trea Turner is set to become a free agent for the first time following the conclusion of the World Series, and it should be a lucrative venture for the two-time All-Star shortstop. While the free-agent shortstop class is looking stacked for the second consecutive offseason, Turner certainly has a claim as not only the best of that talented bunch, but perhaps even as the top challenger to Aaron Judge for the title of the No. 1 overall free agent.
MLB
Dad overcomes fear of flying, Valdez overwhelms Phillies
HOUSTON -- Sitting in an aisle seat atop section 122 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Jose Antonio Valdez Ramirez fixed his attention to the pitcher’s mound, where his son was pitching one of the best games of his life. Valdez Ramirez had seen Framber Valdez pitch on television many times, but watching him work in the World Series -- the first time he’s seen him pitch a big league game in person -- was the proudest moment of his life.
MLB
5 big offseason questions facing the Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- Aside from a few staff changes, it’s been a quiet couple of weeks for the Rays since they were swept from the postseason in the American League Wild Card Series. That will change in the coming days, as the end of the World Series will bring about the start of a busy offseason for Tampa Bay.
MLB
4 Philly sports legends to throw out Game 3 first pitches
This story was written before Game 3 of the World Series was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The stars will be out in Philadelphia for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the Phillies and Astros heading to Citizens Bank Park and...
MLB
McCullers to test big-game success with G3 start
PHILADELPHIA -- Lance McCullers Jr. had the ball to begin the most important day in Astros history, throwing the first pitch of the decisive Game 7 in the 2017 World Series. The right-hander will return to the Fall Classic stage when he starts Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night in Philadelphia.
MLB
Retooled Syndergaard gets first WS start since '15
PHILADELPHIA -- The last time Noah Syndergaard started a World Series game, he climbed atop the Citi Field mound in New York and, with his first pitch, knocked Kansas City's Alcides Escobar to the dirt. All throughout that 2015 postseason, Escobar had tormented opponents, including the Mets, with his propensity to impact the first pitch of the game. Syndergaard fashioned himself as the sheriff to stop it.
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA OF Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge not only had one of the greatest free-agent walk seasons of all time in 2022, he made history. Judge hit 62 homers for the Yankees, breaking Roger Maris' single-season franchise and American League record of 61 that stood since 1961. Follow all the latest Judge rumors here. Here’s...
MLB
Maldonado asked to switch bats due to player safety concerns
Astros catcher Martín Maldonado used a different bat in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after being notified by Major League Baseball that the one he used in Game 1 was not a legal bat due to player safety concerns. According to a recent tweet from...
