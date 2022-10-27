Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Related
Woodstock’s Curved Space Hits Market! Ever See Anything Like This?
Woodstock, New York is not just the name of a music festival or a small town tucked away in the Hudson Valley. Woodstock is a spirit, a feeling and an inspiration. Artists from around the world have gravitated to this destination to see if some of that creative magic is still in the air, and it is.
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
Give Money: Exciting Delicious Fundraisers at Hudson Valley Firehouses
It has been a while since I have told you about how you can support your local fire departments by attending one of their fundraisers. The pandemic really put a hold on all those great food events that firehouses always have each month to raise money. Lately, I am starting...
Is This Crystal The “Oldest Piece Of Rhinebeck History”?
More than ever, the idea of healing crystals is being understood by many. While some may consider this to be a trend, it is also a lifestyle to most. Holistic health and alternative medicine is ever increasing with its popularity. New Age practices and beliefs have also become popular. How...
This Mystical Orange County Shop is Awesome All Year, Especially Now
I know I’ve told the story about how I grew up in New Windsor in Orange County. And when I was old enough to drive my friends and I would often head to Sugar Loaf, In the late 1970s Sugar Loaf was an artist’s town with a cool hippie vibe. Exactly the kind of place I liked to hang out.
Real Camp Crystal Lake Just Over an Hour From Hudson Valley
Ch, ch, ch, ah, ah, ah. Did you know the camp where Friday the 13th was filmed is near the Hudson Valley? You can even take a tour. It is that spooky time of the year. Halloween will be here soon enough and if you're like me you might be binge watching horror movies all month long. Friday the 13th is arguably one the greatest horror movies of all time. The film gave us one of the most memorable villains of all time, Jason Vorhees. It also spawned 11 sequels and 1 rebooot.
News 12
‘Mock’s Morbid Mansion’ offers free Halloween fun for families in Montgomery
From talking wizards to dragons, Nicholas Mock has transformed his front lawn into a spectacular Halloween display in Montgomery. “I would say it’s probably my favorite holiday over any other,” said Mock. “It doesn’t get the recognition and gets put on the back burner compared to other holidays.”
Enjoy Hudson Valley Made Hard Cider Thousands of Feet in The Air
Have you ever enjoyed a locally made adult beverage thousands of feet in the air? If your answer was no, well your time has come! Angry Orchard hard cider has headed to the top of New York City with its latest installment. Angry Orchard in Walden shared phenomenal news earlier...
Picture This! Golden Girls Pop-Up Kitchen Comes to NY this November
Picture it, New York City. November 2022. A restaurant in Manhattan will transform into our favorite kitchen where you can gather around the table like Rose, Blanch, Sophia and Dorthy. A Golden Girls-themed restaurant will open its doors for a limited time in NYC according to ABC7 NY. Menu items...
$313K LOTTO Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh
With all eyes focused on the growing Powerball jackpot that's now hit $1 billion, someone in the Hudson Valley managed to win big by picking five correct numbers in the LOTTO game. The lucky winner, who purchased the ticket in Orange County, may not have won the $8 million grand...
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
More than 1,000 glowing pumpkins light up the night at this N.J. house (PHOTOS)
What do you do when 1,179 pumpkins are not enough but your yard can’t hold anymore? Go up. Not just a little, but how about stadium-like seating five rows deep, six feet tall, and maybe 20 feet long. Do it on both sides and make a couple of them.
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus
With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend
Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
BSB and Me in NYC: Win a Trip to New York City to Meet the Backstreet Boys this December!
Is there anything as magical as Christmas in New York City? Imagine seeing the snowfall while YOU visit the Big Apple this December to meet the Backstreet Boys-- talk about a Winter Wonderland!. Here's what you could win:. Roundtrip airfare for two to NYC. 2-night hotel stay. Photo opportunity with...
Fishkill Food Pantry to hold Great Give Back 5K event
The 5K walk-run event will start at 8 a.m. on the rail trail in East Fishkill near Van Wyck Lane.
wpdh.com
Fishkill’s Newest Restaurant/Bar Opens to Sold Out Reservations
We got a sneak peek inside the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant and bar that's already a huge hit with customers. The former Piano Piano Wine bar at 1064 Main Street in Fishkill has been completely transformed by the owners of Dutchess Bier Cafe and reopened as Main Street's newest hot spot, BEAST.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 1