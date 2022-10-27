ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Comments / 0

Related
willistonobserver.com

Town Cobbler calls it a career

A hand-written sign on the front door marks the end of the cobbler era in Chittenden County as the area’s last remaining shoe repairman closes up shop this week at Williston’s Taft Corners Shopping Center. Owner John Welsh said in a 2020 letter to the Observer that the...
WILLISTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy