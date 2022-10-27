ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments

nomadlawyer.org

Interesting Facts About Los Angeles

The city is a hub for entertainment. It is home to three Fortune 500 companies, including Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures. Other notable companies in the area include CenturyLink, Dollar Shave Club, and Dine Brands Global. The area is also home to Ubisoft Film and Television, SpaceX, and Warner Bros.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory

I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sac.media

California indigenous tribe able to get land back

Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

The Eight Best Indian Restaurants In Artesia

L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco or food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out five things you may not have known about Artesia’s history published earlier this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
matadornetwork.com

These 9 Neighborhoods Prove You Don’t Need a Car To Enjoy Los Angeles

When most people think about planning a trip to Los Angeles, they think they need to shell out extra money toward renting a car to get around, which they’ll then spend most of their free time stuck in, driving the notoriously crowded and busy streets while fighting for paid parking opportunities. But here’s a little-known secret about LA — carry $3.50 for a day pass on the LA Metro and there’s no need to worry about parking or driving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA

