Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Interesting Facts About Los Angeles
The city is a hub for entertainment. It is home to three Fortune 500 companies, including Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures. Other notable companies in the area include CenturyLink, Dollar Shave Club, and Dine Brands Global. The area is also home to Ubisoft Film and Television, SpaceX, and Warner Bros.
This Japanese-Inspired L.A. Apartment Features Brilliant Storage Ideas
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory
I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
California indigenous tribe able to get land back
Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
'Omar': Opera based on the true story of an enslaved man shatters myths
A new opera brings to light a remarkable, long buried American story. It is the true story of an enslaved man who wrote his memoirs in Arabic for future generations to read. He was a Muslim. Captured in Senegal and brought to Charleston, South Carolina in 1807, he managed to...
The Eight Best Indian Restaurants In Artesia
L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco or food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out five things you may not have known about Artesia’s history published earlier this week.
Currently or formerly behind bars? LA nonprofit offers music job skills
Give a Beat is a nonprofit that trains incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people to be DJs and engineers in the music industry. Co-founder Lauren Segal talks about their programs. Four of the 15 LA City Council districts seats are up for grabs during the midterm elections: District 5 (parts of...
LA's Project Roomkey Demobilization is On Schedule, According to LAHSA
Two of the three remaining sites for Project Roomkey -- a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic -- have exited all participants as the program winds down, officials with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority told the City Council's Homelessness and Poverty Committee.
‘I feel jaded at this point’: Archer students respond to antisemitism in Los Angeles
White posters hung on an overpass above the 405 freeway Saturday, displayed to Angelenos driving south. “Honk if you know” was spray painted on the first banner, followed by “Kanye is right about the Jews.” A group of demonstrators rallied behind the signs, saluting in a Nazi style. A third banner depicted a URL for an antisemitic website.
These 9 Neighborhoods Prove You Don’t Need a Car To Enjoy Los Angeles
When most people think about planning a trip to Los Angeles, they think they need to shell out extra money toward renting a car to get around, which they’ll then spend most of their free time stuck in, driving the notoriously crowded and busy streets while fighting for paid parking opportunities. But here’s a little-known secret about LA — carry $3.50 for a day pass on the LA Metro and there’s no need to worry about parking or driving.
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
7 Best Day Hikes Near Los Angeles: Hiking Trails You Can’t Miss!
Los Angeles is a mecca for many things: the entertainment business and celebrity sightings, all the green juice and avocado toast your heart could fancy, and miles of sandy beaches, just to name a few. Sunny nearly year-round, in LA you can head west and hit the beach or head...
Vienna Pastry – Grand Re-Opening of a Beloved Bakery in Los Angeles – Cakes, Cookies, and Pastries Galore
The holidays are almost here, and that means friends, family, and parties. Whether you’re cooking at home or visiting others – something to make the gathering extra special is a box of luscious pastries or delicious cookies and cakes from Vienna Pastry. But it doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy their delectable baked goods.
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
