Leanna Cramer, 94 of Lincoln, formerly Beatrice, died Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born September 27, 1928 at rural Pickrell, she attended country school, Pickrell High School, and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. She received a B.S. degree in Education from UNL. She taught school around Cortland and Princeton, and then in Beatrice teaching first grade at Paddock Lane Elementary School for 23 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of BEA and NSEA. She married Ervin Cramer on May 18, 1947 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. She was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church and became a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice in 1967 when she moved to Beatrice. She was active in church circles at St. John and WELCA. She was currently a member First Lutheran Church of Lincoln. She was also a volunteer with the Beatrice Community Food Pantry. She loved her family and enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities as well as sporting events at UNL. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading and working crossword puzzles.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO