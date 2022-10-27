Read full article on original website
Dennis Dale Stiers
Dennis D. Stiers, 73, passed away at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska, on October 28, 2022, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born September 27, 1949, in Auburn, Nebraska to Roland and Deloris Stiers. Denny was the oldest of three children and grew up in Nemaha. He went to Nemaha High School through his junior year and was in the first graduating class of Southeast Consolidated School in 1967. He played basketball, football, and track and was in chorus and band. He loved playing the piano and saxophone. After high school he attended Universal Trade School in Omaha, Nebraska. He married his high school sweetheart, Sara Pryor, on November 29, 1969. One daughter, Dana, was born to this marriage. Denny enjoyed being “Papa” to his two grandsons and attended as many of their music and sporting events as possible. Teaching them how to fish and play pool gave him great joy.
Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
Truck hauling distillers' grain overturns, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
Omaha church works to fight health inequity
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Susan Blum brought her seven-year-old granddaughter to the Pleasant Green Baptist Church health fair Saturday. Blum lives a few miles away and came for their COVID boosters. “It’s very accessible for us. It’s in our area, so it was the perfect place for us today,” said...
More than 30K early ballots have been returned in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly two-thirds of early ballots have already been returned to the Lancaster County Election Office, eight days before the midterm elections. According to Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner, there were 48,832 requests for early vote ballots, and 32,258 of those have been returned ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Former Beatrice Mayor, community leader passes away
BEATRICE – A former Mayor of Beatrice, long-time National Guard member and community activist has passed away. Allen Grell died Friday, at the age of 82. He served as Beatrice Mayor from 1982 to 1986…..and before that, served ten years as a Second Ward City Councilman and six years on the Beatrice Planning and Zoning Commission. Grell also served on the Beatrice Board of Public Works and was elected to the Gage County Board of Supervisors, where he served three four-year terms in District four. Grell also served on the Nebraska Emergency Management Commission and was instrumental in renaming U.S. Highway 77 between Beatrice and Lincoln as the Homestead Highway.
Huskers Fall to Colorado in Charity Exhibition
Emmanuel Bandoumel had 14 points to lead three Huskers in double figures as Nebraska battled before falling 72-61 to Colorado in a charity exhibition game between the two programs Sunday afternoon in Boulder. The Huskers rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit to five in the later stages of the first...
Luceen D. Shrewsbury
Luceen D. Shrewsbury, age 100 of Nebraska City died October 27, 2022 at The Ambassador Care Center in Nebraska City. Luceen was born September 27, 1922 in Brock, the daughter of Forrest and Desa Viola (McIntyre) Bell. She married Donald D. Shrewsbury September 27, 1940 in Clarinda, IA. Donald died December 15, 1996. Luceen lived in the Nebraska City area for many years, but lived in Shell Knob, MO from 1980 until she returned in 2000. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Nebraska City. She is survived by her daughter, Kristy J. (Tony) Douglas of Independence, MO; son, Dennis D. (Janet) Shrewsbury of Overland Park, KS; foster son, James Cooper; daughter in law, Jana Shrewsbury; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Luceen was preceded in death by her parents; husband and son, Robert Forrest Shrewsbury.
Leanna Cramer
Leanna Cramer, 94 of Lincoln, formerly Beatrice, died Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born September 27, 1928 at rural Pickrell, she attended country school, Pickrell High School, and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. She received a B.S. degree in Education from UNL. She taught school around Cortland and Princeton, and then in Beatrice teaching first grade at Paddock Lane Elementary School for 23 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of BEA and NSEA. She married Ervin Cramer on May 18, 1947 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. She was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church and became a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice in 1967 when she moved to Beatrice. She was active in church circles at St. John and WELCA. She was currently a member First Lutheran Church of Lincoln. She was also a volunteer with the Beatrice Community Food Pantry. She loved her family and enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities as well as sporting events at UNL. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading and working crossword puzzles.
'Don't think he will': Joseph doubts Thompson's availability for Minnesota
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska football team could be without its starting quarterback on Saturday against Minnesota. Speaking on the Husker Football Show, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph expressed doubts about Casey Thompson's availability after Thompson was injured during the Huskers' loss to Illinois. "Every one of them's got...
Otoe, Bethel, daycares hold trunk-or- treat
OTOE - Sunday was a popular primer for Halloween, with trunk or treats at Nebraska City and Otoe. The Otoe park is known as the location of the annual BBQ, but committee member Angela Parsons thought a trunk or treat would keep the activities going into the fall. It started...
Despite odd football season, Lincoln Husker apparel business still finding success
LINCOLN - In a football season with a good bit of oddity, from the changes to the schedule with long periods of away games, it may be easy to think selling Husker gear may slow down, but that isn’t the case. At Alumni Hall, formerly Husker Headquarters, in downtown...
Injuries, turnovers doom Huskers in 26-9 loss to #17 Illinois
LINCOLN - Nebraska retuned home to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to host #17 Illinois, and the Big Red suffer their fifth loss of the season and the 20th consecutive loss against ranked opponents. The main story lines include quarterback Casey Thompson going down with an injury in the second quarter...
NU Notes: Huskers Shut Down Ichabods
Lincoln - Alexis Markowski produced a double-double while fellow post Isabelle Bourne pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds, as Nebraska worked its way to a 70-27 exhibition women's basketball win over Washburn at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. Markowski, a preseason first-team All-Big Ten choice, hit 7-of-10 shots...
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
Multiple local teams qualify for state volleyball tournament
After a full day of volleyball district finals across Nebraska, we now know which teams will have a shot for a state championship. In Class D1, BDS and Meridian have earned a spot in Lincoln. BDS defeated Johnson-Brock in a sweep Saturday in Shickley in the D1-4 district championship. The...
Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
Chicago man sentenced to more than six years for drug charges
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Illinois man was sentenced Monday to more than six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Charlie Rea was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Rea...
Lincoln man dead after fleeing traffic stops
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln motorcyclist is dead after fleeing multiple traffic stop attempts on Friday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw a motorcycle that had no license plates on O St. In east Lincoln at 9:20 p.m. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop near 48th St. but the driver reportedly refused to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed. The trooper did not start a pursuit.
