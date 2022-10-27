Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Hardin-Simmons Claims First Round Bye in ASC TournamentHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Set To Battle Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com
Junior League of Abilene’s Christmas Carousel this weekend
Halloween is underway but this weekend you can get a head start on your Christmas shopping at The Junior League of Abilene’s Christmas Carousel. Taking place November 3rd through 6th at the Abilene Convention Center the annual event features a Preview Party, Style Show and Brunch with Santa. The...
Don’t Miss This Year’s Annual Scarecrow Festival in Buffalo Gap
The Annual Scarecrow Festival at the Taylor County History Center (TCHC) and Buffalo Gap Historic Village (BGHV) is scheduled to run from October 22nd through October 29th, 2022. After that, all the scarecrows will be moved to the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for November's Art Walk on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will remain on view until November 17th, 2022 at 220 Cypress in downtown Abilene.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Duel casts present Misery at Abilene Community Theatre
This November horror comes to The Abilene Community Theatre from the king of the genre himself, Stephen King. Misery performs the first two weekends of the month with a twist that will have you coming back to see the show twice. Director Keith May chose to double-cast the play giving...
Día de los Muertos Honors Loved Ones With Food, Celebrations and More
As you might have been able to tell by now, fall is my favorite time of year. The weather finally starts to cool down, football is in full swing, and the holiday season kicks off with Halloween. For many of us in America, Halloween is largely celebrated by dressing in costume, attending a festive party, or maybe ambling about a trunk-or-treat. However, other parts of the world celebrate this season a little differently.
Student brings THC gummies to Abilene middle school, police investigating
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student brought a package of THC gummies to an Abilene middle school Friday. Police say THC gummies were found in the possession of a student at Clack Middle School, and after speaking to the student, staff began evaluating all students involved and they were removed from school for their own […]
acuoptimist.com
The Local makes preparations to reopen
The Local announced their temporary closure Oct. 10 citing COVID’s effect on the service industry and the staffing deficits affecting businesses throughout Abilene as the main factors for their decision. A downtown favorite, The Local is known for offering a unique spin on traditional Mexican cuisine. The Local was...
Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
wallhawksclaw.net
Band Places First at Concho Classic, Fifth in Area
The Mean Green Marching Machine advanced to the area round after winning first place in 3A and Best Brass Award in the Concho Classic Marching Festival at San Angelo Stadium on October 15. The band competed in the Area marching competition on Saturday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. Band has...
Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday October 27th
Rain chances are back in the forecast this evening and it looks like even though that’s a good sign, it may only be short lived as drier weather is in store for the rest of the forecast period. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see clouds on the increase and an afternoon high around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 53 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 10-20 mph.
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help
It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
Abilene BBQ joint & bakery say inflation, bird flu is raising food prices ahead of Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You can’t have Thanksgiving without the star of the meal, the turkey. But this year, you might have to go without. With inflation, supply chain shortages and the avian flu; the cost of turkeys has skyrocketed – that’s if you can even find one in Abilene markets. According to the United […]
Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Jim Ned returns to Harris Ratings Top 25 and joins 11 other Big Country Schools
After struggling out of the gate to an 0-3 record in 2022, the Jim Ned Indians are riding a six-game winning streak, and they returned to the Harris Ratings Top 25 at the 21st spot. Both Wylie and Cooper are ranked in the Southtown Showdown for the first time this...
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested in connection to 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for a murder that took place in April of 2005. According to court documents, on April 9th, 2005, witnesses stated that four women left a home on North 5th Street, and went to the Allsups on North 8th Street. When they left the Allsups, a maroon four-door followed them back to the home on North 5th Street. Before they arrived, one of the women called James Bramlett to inform him that they were being followed. Once they got home, Bramlett was waiting in the front yard. The maroon vehicle parked and two men got out and confronted James, starting an altercation.
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Tuesday. The crash happened near South 1st and Locust Streets at around 3 p.m. According to the Abilene Fire, a pickup truck and an unknown smaller vehicle were involved in the collision.
Rain, wind expected to hit Abilene Thursday
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds. KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming […]
Driver flips car after losing control due to wet road conditions in Abilene, clips 18-wheeler
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle was flipped on the side after the driver lost control and clipped an 18-wheeler around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, October 27. The man was driving on East Overland Trail on a slick, wet road where he clipped an 18-wheeler; The car landed on its side in the grass next to […]
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
