Rain chances are back in the forecast this evening and it looks like even though that’s a good sign, it may only be short lived as drier weather is in store for the rest of the forecast period. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see clouds on the increase and an afternoon high around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 53 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 10-20 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO