This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Record-Breaking Largest Pumpkin in America Being Carved Into the World’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern
The largest pumpkin in America, a 2,560-pound gourd from Minnesota, is being carved into the largest Jack-O-Lantern in the world. The pumpkin itself is named Maverick, in honor of Tom Cruise’s character from “Top Gun.” Earlier this month, Maverick won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. By doing that, it broke the US record for pumpkin size.
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
You've heard of pub crawls but did you know Minnesota also has a chocolate tour? Yes, we've got lots of breweries but we also have some amazing chocolate shops that you really should check out. To me, a drive to see all of these in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
fox9.com
Story time by former librarian draws crowds in St. Paul
During the pandemic, a former librarian started holding her own story time, out in the park. Now the event is becoming a must-see event for families in St. Paul.
What Are You Trying To Say Minnesota? LOL & Other Misunderstood Text Slang Explained
Do you ever get a message from someone with a bunch of abbreviations and you just aren't sure what they mean?. It becomes a game of sorts for me...I think about the context of the message the person sent me, and then try to figure out the millions of combinations this short abbreviation could mean.
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Keep an Eye Out for These Scorpions in Your Minnesota Home
Who knew that Minnesota had a species of a scorpion?. I was minding my own business, scrolling through Facebook over the weekend when a photo was posted to a group I'm part of, seeking help identifying a bug that looked like a baby scorpion, or some sort of wood tick with scorpion arms.
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
ccxmedia.org
Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Government Technology
Saint Paul, Minn., Announces Technology Appointments
Last week, Saint Paul, Minn., Mayor Melvin Carter announced two appointments within the city’s Office of Technology and Communications (OTC): Jaime Wascalus as director and CIO, and Stefanie Horvath as deputy director and chief information security officer. The city’s former CIO, Sharon Kennedy Vickers, announced earlier this year that...
knsiradio.com
Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
mprnews.org
Study: Plant-covered ponds are source of greenhouse gases
They may be small, but new research from the University of Minnesota finds that ponds — especially those covered by floating plants — can be a significant contributor of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. In general, plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the atmosphere during photosynthesis.
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
Blood centers call on donors after issuing third emergency in six months
ST PAUL, Minn. — ST. PAUL, Minn. — People are not donating blood like they used to. In fact, there are so few donations on hand, Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is issuing its third emergency in just six months. Chris Moon is a longtime blood donor - a...
fox9.com
19 people with disabilities get service dogs thanks to Minnesota nonprofit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Without the help of a service animal, Twin Cities teacher Allie Brown says she’d likely be unable to live alone because of a medical condition. But this weekend, Can Do Canines stepped in to help her and 19 other people in need. The organization relies...
