Bring Me The News

Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
CHASKA, MN
Fun 104.3

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Record-Breaking Largest Pumpkin in America Being Carved Into the World’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern

The largest pumpkin in America, a 2,560-pound gourd from Minnesota, is being carved into the largest Jack-O-Lantern in the world. The pumpkin itself is named Maverick, in honor of Tom Cruise’s character from “Top Gun.” Earlier this month, Maverick won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. By doing that, it broke the US record for pumpkin size.
ANOKA, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
Government Technology

Saint Paul, Minn., Announces Technology Appointments

Last week, Saint Paul, Minn., Mayor Melvin Carter announced two appointments within the city’s Office of Technology and Communications (OTC): Jaime Wascalus as director and CIO, and Stefanie Horvath as deputy director and chief information security officer. The city’s former CIO, Sharon Kennedy Vickers, announced earlier this year that...
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around

(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Study: Plant-covered ponds are source of greenhouse gases

They may be small, but new research from the University of Minnesota finds that ponds — especially those covered by floating plants — can be a significant contributor of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. In general, plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the atmosphere during photosynthesis.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education

(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
MINNESOTA STATE

