ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Khaite and Saks Throw Pasta-filled Dinner Party at Carbone

By Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bky0n_0ipJrYeo00
Ella Emhoff and Cate Holstein Rommel Demano/BFA.com

The instructions for the Khaite x Saks dinner, held Wednesday evening, encouraged guests to arrive promptly at 7 p.m. The reason was not for a set performance or remarks but rather pasta: there was a lot of pasta that needed to be consumed, and everyone had best get right down to it.

The venue was New York’s famed SoHo restaurant Carbone, which has become a thing of lore in recent years, impossible to get into and beloved by many a celebrity. Saks and Khaite had taken over the private back room for a dinner party celebrating their ongoing partnership, where guests like Kelsey Asbille, Ella Emhoff, Vanessa Traina, Ivy Getty, Danielle Goldberg and Leandra Medine-Cohen packed in for a brief cocktail before sitting down to the main event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0ipJrYeo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0ipJrYeo00

“I know you’re cringing right now because you don’t like things like this but give me like three minutes and then we’ll dive into the pasta, OK?” Saks’ fashion director Roopal Patel said to Khaite’s Cate Holstein, as the room sat for dinner in front of their customized plates.

“When you think of Khaite and you think of the label, it’s a vibe. It’s just tapped into this sense of New York City cool,” Patel went on. “It’s one of those labels that you just put on — you live in it.”

Out came a stack of bread, swirls of salami, plates of prosciutto and mozzarella, eggplant and zucchini and salad, followed by the infamous spicy rigatoni pasta, meatballs and more pasta, a whole branzino, a tray of chicken, plus dessert. Yes, belts were loosened throughout the dinner and yes, doggy bags were graciously arranged by the staff for leftovers. Thursday’s work from home lunch has never looked so good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McqZ8_0ipJrYeo00
Kelsey Asbille and Danielle Goldberg Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

A ‘House of Showfields’ Moves Into Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Showfields has brought its distinctive retail format to the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York, with an 11,500-square-foot, tech-enabled store embedded with a sense of discovery, experiential product presentations and a touch of the surreal. The theatrics extend to the oversize sculptures of arms, hands, legs and other deconstructed body parts; the signs on the facade reading “Everything Must Stay,” “No Discounts” and “Zero Percent Off” in a tongue-in-cheek play on a store closing, and an interior design emulating a home, replete with a courtyard; a dining room for products for dining and socializing; a foyer with a projected art...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Meet ‘South of Houston,’ SoHo’s Newest Vintage Launch

With the mainstreaming of vintage, there’s no shortage of options. One new launch on Tuesday comes from Abby Price and Hannah Levy, cofounders of South of Houston, a curated vintage marketplace that will carry upscale vintage options and a variety of reworked labels in greater size ranges than vintage often has. The cofounders come from the industry, working in the secondhand space and also have additional schooling in fields like environmental justice and fashion history between them.More from WWDDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Fashion Ave 50th Anniversary But perhaps in Price’s view, who also founded Abbode, a NoLIta-based flower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Susumu Kamijo Is Exploring New Lines of Thinking

“I’m striving to make paintings that people can look at for a long time,” says Susumu Kamijo, surveying his new series of abstract poodles and birds on view at Venus Over Manhattan. “And not just be decoration on the wall.”. There isn’t a vertically oriented work in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Roblox Partners With Parsons on Metaverse Curriculum, Trend Report

Roblox, the virtual stomping grounds for Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and more, has a new fashion partner in The New School’s Parsons School of Design in Manhattan, New York. Roblox and Parsons School of Design’s new partnership brings a new metaverse elective course — and new research explaining why such classes are necessary. Roblox, the virtual stomping grounds for Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and more, has a new fashion partner in Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York City.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Natasha Lyonne to Host 2022 CFDA Awards

Natasha Lyonne will host the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in partnership with Amazon Fashion on Nov. 7. Marking the CFDA’s 60th anniversary, the awards will take place at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan. More from WWDCFDA Kicks Off NYFW With Mayor AdamsCFDA Through the WWD LensPhotos of the CFDA's 'Haute Couture' Football Helmets Lyonne, an Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated actor, director, writer and producer, co-created and stars in the Netflix hit series, “Russian Doll.” She will also star and executive produce Rian Johnson’s debut TV series, “Poker Face,” releasing on Peacock in January. Both features are produced...
MANHATTAN, NY
WWD

Elon Musk Gets Armored and Gothic in Warrior Costume With Mother Maye as Cruella Deville for Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

Mother-and-son duo Elon and Maye Musk arrived on the red carpet for Heidi Klum’s 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 in New York, with Elon looking warrior-ready and Maye in a gothic-inspired ensemble. Elon, who has recently made headlines after completing his acquisition of Twitter and taking over as the company’s chief executive officer, wore a full suit of crimson armor that took inspiration from medieval and samurai combat-wear. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More Stars His mother...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Creative Growth Artists Are Celebrated in Documentary

More than 100 people are expected at Tuesday’s New York premiere of photographer and filmmaker Cheryl Dunn’s “Beyond I Wanna Go,” as part of a fundraiser for the nonprofit Creative Growth. Made in collaboration with the Creative Growth Art Center, the documentary highlights 10 years of Creative Growth fashions. The nonprofit in Oakland, California, champions inclusivity for artists with developmental disabilities in contemporary art and provides studio and gallery representation. The New York-based Dunn has chronicled alternative urban and youth culture in her multidisciplinary work that also includes a few books.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalInside...
OAKLAND, CA
WWD

Millie Bobby Brown Chooses Sartorial Romance in Pink Louis Vuitton Dress With 3D Floral Details for ‘Enola Holmes 2′ Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Enola Holmes 2” in New York on Oct. 27, wearing a statement Louis Vuitton dress. For the occasion, the actress wore a pink pleated dress embellished with silver appliqué flowers and a keyhole on the bodice. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Brown accessorized with small diamond hoop earrings, smaller silver hoop earrings and a ring. Earlier this year, Louis Vuitton named Bobby Brown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy