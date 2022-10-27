ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

korncountry.com

Clay Township, Shelby County burn ban lifted

COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: The burn ban for Shelby County has been lifted as of this morning, per Shelby County Emergency Management. ORIGINAL: Clay Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jonathon Ooms lifted Clay Township’s burn ban early Monday morning. The ban had been implemented for Bartholomew, Jackson, Shelby,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

BCSO debuts 2022 ‘Pack-a-Patrol Car’

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The public is invited to join the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) employees as they “Pack-a-Patrol Car” for county residents who need a little extra help during the Christmas holiday season. Today, Monday, October 31, and continuing through November 21, canned goods and...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Wanted man arrested for drugs on Central Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A wanted man was busted by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on several drug-related charges after he was seen on a moped on Friday. Officers observed Shawn R. Davis, 56, of Westfield, sitting on a moped in the 1700 block of Central Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes to be blocked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31, US 31, South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life

More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed a man’s life

INDIANAPOLIS – A two-vehicle crash on I-465 this morning claimed a man’s life. At 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious two-vehicle crash on I-465 northbound near the 20.1-mile marker, just north of the I-65 interchange. When first responders arrived they found the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now

BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bcdemocrat.com

LOOKING BACK: The story of early county settler James Mack Hamblen

The story we share with you today first appeared in the Oct. 6, 1976, issue of the Brown County Democrat. James Mack Hamblen is fifth-generation Brown County Hamblen, great-great-grandson of famous early settler Job Hamblen (1762-1833) who had been a Revolutionary War soldier on the winning side. Job settled in...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children

INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews had it under control in about […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

State Road 135 North closure in Morgantown set for next month

MORGANTOWN — State Road 135 North is set to close south of Morgantown for continued bridge work early next month. The upcoming closure of 135 North is over Indian Creek, south of State Road 252, will begin on or after Monday, Nov. 7, to continue rehabilitation work on the truss bridge near Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Bloomington Police Department posts photo of stabbing suspect

The Bloomington Police Department has posted a photo of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Dunn, in Bloomington, Indiana. “The Bloomington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photograph. The man is a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred during the early morning hours of October 29th in the 400 block of N Dunn Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Detective Rodgers at (812) 349-3318 or [email protected]”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

Silver Alert issued for North Vernon man

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared by the Indiana State Police. The North Vernon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Zachary Henderson, a 27-year-old white male, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 265 pounds, with brown hair with hazel eyes. Zachary...
NORTH VERNON, IN
i69finishline.com

County Line Road Exit Ramp Closure this Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 28, 2022) – Pavement grooving and grinding is expected to close the northbound State Road 37 exit ramp to County Line Road temporarily on Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 28-29. The work is expected to occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The detour follows...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

