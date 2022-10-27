Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Clay Township, Shelby County burn ban lifted
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: The burn ban for Shelby County has been lifted as of this morning, per Shelby County Emergency Management. ORIGINAL: Clay Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jonathon Ooms lifted Clay Township’s burn ban early Monday morning. The ban had been implemented for Bartholomew, Jackson, Shelby,...
korncountry.com
BCSO debuts 2022 ‘Pack-a-Patrol Car’
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The public is invited to join the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) employees as they “Pack-a-Patrol Car” for county residents who need a little extra help during the Christmas holiday season. Today, Monday, October 31, and continuing through November 21, canned goods and...
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
korncountry.com
Wanted man arrested for drugs on Central Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A wanted man was busted by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on several drug-related charges after he was seen on a moped on Friday. Officers observed Shawn R. Davis, 56, of Westfield, sitting on a moped in the 1700 block of Central Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
WISH-TV
Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes to be blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31, US 31, South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated...
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
wbiw.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed a man’s life
INDIANAPOLIS – A two-vehicle crash on I-465 this morning claimed a man’s life. At 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious two-vehicle crash on I-465 northbound near the 20.1-mile marker, just north of the I-65 interchange. When first responders arrived they found the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
wbiw.com
Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now
BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: The story of early county settler James Mack Hamblen
The story we share with you today first appeared in the Oct. 6, 1976, issue of the Brown County Democrat. James Mack Hamblen is fifth-generation Brown County Hamblen, great-great-grandson of famous early settler Job Hamblen (1762-1833) who had been a Revolutionary War soldier on the winning side. Job settled in...
IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children
INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews had it under control in about […]
bcdemocrat.com
State Road 135 North closure in Morgantown set for next month
MORGANTOWN — State Road 135 North is set to close south of Morgantown for continued bridge work early next month. The upcoming closure of 135 North is over Indian Creek, south of State Road 252, will begin on or after Monday, Nov. 7, to continue rehabilitation work on the truss bridge near Morgantown.
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
bloomingtonian.com
Bloomington Police Department posts photo of stabbing suspect
The Bloomington Police Department has posted a photo of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Dunn, in Bloomington, Indiana. “The Bloomington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photograph. The man is a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred during the early morning hours of October 29th in the 400 block of N Dunn Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Detective Rodgers at (812) 349-3318 or [email protected]”
korncountry.com
Silver Alert issued for North Vernon man
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared by the Indiana State Police. The North Vernon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Zachary Henderson, a 27-year-old white male, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 265 pounds, with brown hair with hazel eyes. Zachary...
i69finishline.com
County Line Road Exit Ramp Closure this Weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 28, 2022) – Pavement grooving and grinding is expected to close the northbound State Road 37 exit ramp to County Line Road temporarily on Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 28-29. The work is expected to occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The detour follows...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
wbiw.com
Salem man killed in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 60 and Noe Road
MITCHELL – A Salem man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Monday morning, on State Road 60 at the intersection of Noe Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, the accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. When officers and medical personnel arrived they found a...
A celebration of life for an Indianapolis musician killed by IMPD response to mental health call
Many remembered the life and talent of Herman Whitfield III at a Saturday service in Indianapolis. About 100 people came out for the celebration of life on what would have been his 40th birthday. Music was a large part of the ceremony for the accomplished pianist and composer. State Representative...
