Election season brings about the opportunity to assess how our community is doing; to reflect on how elected officials should resolve some of our most pressing challenges. As Selectwoman, I make every effort to guide decisions on the ideals that have sustained our Town’s advantage and excellence: it’s important that our legislative delegation in Hartford be guided by these same intuitions and values. On November 8th, I’m supporting Ed Lopez for State Representative because he has been a great partner in our Town’s legislature, advancing ideas and efforts that sustain what we are getting right while moving legislation in the right direction on the challenges we face.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO