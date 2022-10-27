ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

RABIN: Support Ed Lopez on Nov 8 for State Rep

Election season brings about the opportunity to assess how our community is doing; to reflect on how elected officials should resolve some of our most pressing challenges. As Selectwoman, I make every effort to guide decisions on the ideals that have sustained our Town’s advantage and excellence: it’s important that our legislative delegation in Hartford be guided by these same intuitions and values. On November 8th, I’m supporting Ed Lopez for State Representative because he has been a great partner in our Town’s legislature, advancing ideas and efforts that sustain what we are getting right while moving legislation in the right direction on the challenges we face.
GREENWICH, CT
PUCCI: State Rep Meskers cares and follows through on promises

Thank you to Steve Meskers, our 150th District State Representative. For over a year, I had an issue with the State regarding a Business reimbursement, due to the COVID Pandemic. The issue was about the unemployment of a Tenant. After a year of frustration, mounds of letters, paperwork sent to...
GREENWICH, CT
LETTER: Khanna has fierce intelligence, focus, and humility

I first met Rachel Khanna when my family and I moved from NYC to Greenwich 15 years ago. I was immediately struck by Rachel’s fierce intelligence, focus, and humility. With that in mind, I was thrilled to hear that she was running for State Rep for the 149th District.
GREENWICH, CT
WALKO: Ryan Fazio is the type of individual we need in Hartford

As we enter the final weeks of the election season, I, like most of you, begin to pay particular attention to local, state and national candidates. It is truly a time to evaluate who you want representing your views in Hartford and in Washington DC. Being a lifelong resident of this wonderful town, I can assure you that our State Senator, Ryan Fazio, is the type of individual we need in Hartford. Ryan is a good listener, intelligent, and makes decisions that are good for Greenwich and the State of Connecticut.
HARTFORD, CT
Borelli: Fiorello is a tireless worker

On November 8th, I will be voting for Republican State Representative Kimberly Fiorello for re-election and I encourage all members of the 149th district to do so as well. Fiorello is a tireless worker who fights for her constituents by advancing policies to provide safety and prosperity for families. With...
GREENWICH, CT
LETTER: Fiorello is a Role Model for the Next Generation

I first met Kimberly Fiorello at a school orientation for parents. She sat amongst the many parents, listening and asking questions. She was clearly an engaged mom, and I was thankful not to be the only one asking questions! Then I heard someone mention her name – Kimberly Fiorello.
STAMFORD, CT
Youth Commission Partners with the Alliance to Increase Scholarship Program

The First Selectman’s Youth Commission has partnered with Greenwich Alliance for Education to support engagement, fundraising, and marketing efforts for the Alliance’s 12th Annual Turkey Trot, a 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk to be held on Saturday, November 26. In addition to supporting education and enrichment programs the Alliance offers to students in Greenwich public schools, funds raised will allow the First Selectman’s Youth Commission to grow their scholarship program.
GREENWICH, CT
PRIHODA: Local candidates, do you believe the 2020 Presidential election was stolen?

In light of the absence of “real debates” – not interviews – between candidates with live open questions from the audience, I would like to pose this simple yes or no question to all our local candidates Ryan Fazio, Trevor Crowe, Steve Meskers, Ed Lopez, Kimberly Fiorello, Rachel Khanna, Hector Arenzo and Peter Sherr who are running in the midterm election on November 8th:
GREENWICH, CT
Tick Season: Protect Yourself from Tick Bites; Greenwich Dept of Health Offers Tick Testing

Lyme disease has been a public health issue in Connecticut since 1975. In fact, infected ticks transmit disease 12 months of the year in every U.S. State. While most human cases of Lyme are the disease result of the bites of tiny, infected immature ticks called “nymphs”, which feed during the spring and early summer months, the adult blacklegged tick known as a “deer tick” or Ixodes scapularis, is most active from late October through May. Therefore, it’s time to think about protecting yourself from tick bites.
GREENWICH, CT
Perilousness of our Democracy—Do We Save It or Destroy It?

How we will exercise the Power of Our Choice in this election is the determinant on whether we preserve our democracy or extinguish the beckoning light of Lady Liberty from which our forefathers and mothers came, sacrificed, and fought for a better life based on equality, freedom, truth, liberty and justice for all.
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich Reads Together Author Visits Library

Greenwich Library welcomed Xochitl Gonzalez, author of 2022’s Greenwich Reads Together selection Olga Dies Dreaming on Tuesday in the Berkley Theater. The conversation was moderated by Alicia Menendez, anchor of MSNBC’s “American Voices with Alicia Menendez.” The event recording can be viewed on the Library’s YouTube channel here.
GREENWICH, CT

