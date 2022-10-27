Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Homicide Victim
Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police say 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called. Police have released...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say at about 3:00AM Sunday, they were called to a hospital where the man had been taken by personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
alabamanews.net
One Person Killed in Montgomery Wreck
Montgomery police say one person was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday morning. Police say at about 8:00AM, they responded to the wreck, which was in the area of Northern Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard. That’s where they found the driver, who suffered fatal injuries. The person’s name hasn’t been...
alabamanews.net
Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy
Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
alabamanews.net
The Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Annual Halloween Spooktacular
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office held their annual Halloween Spooktacular tonight at Garrett Coliseum. Families from across the river region came out for the drive through trick or treating event. Law enforcement from both the Montgomery Sheriff Department and the Montgomery Police department along with community members from across the area joined together to make this year’s event one for the record books.
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Hatchechubbee homicide appears to be self-defense
Editor’s Note: This publication originally reported the location as Hurtsboro. It has been adjusted to Hatchechubbee. UPDATE 10/31/2022 5:10 p.m.: The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released further details regarding this shooting. Deputies responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from 40-year-old Janet Wilborn who said her estranged husband, Corey Terrell Doner, forced himself into […]
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Being Hit by Vehicle on Taylor Road in Montgomery
A man has died of his injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery. Police say the man was hit last night at about 7:00PM on Taylor Road at New Harvest Drive, which is near the Troy Highway intersection. The man was taken to a hospital where he later...
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25
• A resident of Hideaway Circle filed a theft report. • Clarenski Hill of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant. • Robert Jackson of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant of probation revocation. Oct. 21. • A resident of Dusty Road in Tallassee filed...
WTVM
Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night. Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
WSFA
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Reward Increased in Attempt to Solve Man’s Murder in Montgomery
The reward now stands at $2,500 for information that will help solve the murder of a man at a Montgomery apartment complex. 24-year-old Adarius Felder was shot and killed Friday, September 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, which is in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Shot and Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead. Police say they and fire medics were called to the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street at around 7:40 last night, near Mulberry Street. That’s where they found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She...
alabamanews.net
Middle School Principal Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge
Holtville Middle School Principal Lee Jackson has been arrested by Millbrook Police on a domestic violence charge, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says Jackson, who is 48 years old and lives in Deatsville, is being held in the Elmore County Jail. He has...
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
alreporter.com
Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility
Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
Clanton Advertiser
Everyone safe after weapon found on IHS campus
A weapon was found by the School Resource Officer at Isabella High School on Oct. 28. The weapon was on school grounds, not inside the school building, and everyone on campus is safe. Chilton County School released the following statement in regards to the incident:. “Thank you to the Chilton...
