Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NASDAQ
Bank of England sells 750 mln pounds of gilts at first QE unwind auction
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of England received solid demand from investors on Tuesday at its first auction to sell government bonds from its 838 billion pound ($961 billion) quantitative easing stockpile. The BoE aims to sell 6 billion pounds of gilts across eight auctions in November and...
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory; Energy, Materials Shares Rise
(RTTNews) - After opening with a strong positive gap, the Canadian market climbed further up Tuesday morning, and remains firmly placed well above the flat line despite paring some of its early gains. Materials and energy stocks are up with impressive gains, tracking higher commodity prices. Technology, consumer staples and...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
NASDAQ
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
NASDAQ
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
NASDAQ
Why Harsco Stock Rallied as Much as 20% in Early Trading Today
Shares of Harsco (NYSE: HSC), an environmental solutions company, rose dramatically on Nov. 1, gaining as much as 20% in early trading. The big news came out before the market opened, when the company released its third-quarter 2022 earnings results. Investors clearly liked what they saw. So what. Revenue for...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
NASDAQ
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
NASDAQ
Dentsply Sirona Sees Decline In Q3 Sales, To Restate FY21 Results; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc.(XRAY), a maker of dental products and technologies, said on Tuesday that it expects a slight decline in net sales for the third-quarter, reflecting foreign exchange headwinds, global supply chain challenges, and softer volumes in the U.S. and China. On a preliminary basis, the healthcare products...
NASDAQ
Pre-Markets in Green to Start a Fresh Month
Pre-market futures are up again, after shedding some excess to start the week after big gains Friday. The Dow is +250 points currently, the S&P 500 is +43 and the Nasdaq is +155. We’re seeing a pretty clear pull to the upside, which is curious coming as it is at the commencement of a new Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This meeting is sure to bring us another 75 basis-point (bps) rate hike tomorrow afternoon, once the meeting concludes.
NASDAQ
Why Fastly, Roku, and Shopify Stocks Popped Today
Tuesday is looking like a good day for investing in tech stocks, as shares of edge cloud provider Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) gains 2.5%, TV streamer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) picks up 4.4%, and online shopping tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) leads the pack higher with a 5.5% gain. Stock-specific news explaining the rising share prices is in short supply today. There is, however, a big macroeconomic news item that's likely to affect the growth prospects for all sorts of tech companies in the months ahead.
NASDAQ
Global Partners LP (GLP) Moves 12.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Global Partners LP (GLP) shares ended the last trading session 12.2% higher at $33.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.9% gain over the past four weeks. Units of Global Partners LP went...
NASDAQ
Leggett (LEG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down on Tepid Views
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG reported better than expected results for third-quarter 2022, wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics decreased on a year-over-year basis. Shares of the company fell 3.7% in the after-hours trading session on Oct 31. Despite experiencing demand and margin...
NASDAQ
Why It Appears XPO Stock Is Down Nearly 40% Today
XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) has completed its spinoff of brokerage RXO (NYSE: RXO), meaning that investors now own a share of RXO for every XPO share held. The value of the combined stocks is approximately the value of XPO pre-split, but many market-reporting tools are slow to adjust. As a result, a lot of investors are seeing XPO shares as down nearly 40% in Tuesday trading.
NASDAQ
Tech ETF Winners Amid Big Tech's Acute Slump Last Week
Big tech has just experienced an awful week. Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) together lost over $350 billion in market cap last week due to downbeat earnings and forecasts for the fourth quarter. Meta had its worst week ever and Amazon slumped 13%. Forecasts were particularly...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Are Moving the Nasdaq Right Now
Wall Street started November on a positive footing, and as has been common recently, the biggest move came from the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Shortly after the market opened, the Nasdaq was up by between 1% and 1.5%, recovering the lost ground from Monday's session. A couple of companies saw...
Comments / 0