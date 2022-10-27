ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Out of hibernation, Spring Hill sends runners to XC state meet

After a one-year hiatus, Spring Hill cross country announced its presence with authority during the recent Region 6-A/AA championships at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill. Led by freshman Kyle Nielsen, the Raiders won the boys team title, while senior Emmalee Rau ran a time of 21 minutes, 55.60...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Back-to-Back: Page girls soccer stays unbeaten to win Class AA state championship

The Page Lady Patriots won in dominant fashion 3-0 against Murfreesboro Central (18-7) on Saturday to win their second Class AA girls soccer state championship in a row. Their opponent was a familiar one. The two teams had already faced off on three occasions this season, all Page wins, including twice in the postseason, and the Patriots defeated the Lions 4-2 in last season's state final.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week 11 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Friendship Christian won the game against Middle Tennessee Christian with a final score...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Offense Shines in Vandy’s Exhibition with ASU

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Vanderbilt baseball team held its second exhibition of the fall on Sunday afternoon, matching up with Arizona State at William R. Morse Stadium on the campus of the College of Southern Nevada. The Commodores and Sun Devils faced off for 10 innings, playing one...
TEMPE, AZ
WTVCFOX

What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Councilmembers continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is asking...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecentersquare.com

Nashville council members push back against mayor's closed-door $2.1B stadium deal

(The Center Square) — Opposition to a deal for the public portion of financing of a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium is building amongst Nashville council members since the deal was first announced at a press conference by the mayor's office and then a non-binding term sheet was presented to the city's sports authority and East Bank Stadium Committee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Minor injuries reported in septic tank truck accident

CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Fire Service responded Thursday to an accident involving a septic tank trucker. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Highway 48 and Mt. Herman Road. Minor injuries were reported. Proper agencies were notified to mitigate any environmental hazards.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

