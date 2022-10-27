Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Out of hibernation, Spring Hill sends runners to XC state meet
After a one-year hiatus, Spring Hill cross country announced its presence with authority during the recent Region 6-A/AA championships at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill. Led by freshman Kyle Nielsen, the Raiders won the boys team title, while senior Emmalee Rau ran a time of 21 minutes, 55.60...
williamsonhomepage.com
Back-to-Back: Page girls soccer stays unbeaten to win Class AA state championship
The Page Lady Patriots won in dominant fashion 3-0 against Murfreesboro Central (18-7) on Saturday to win their second Class AA girls soccer state championship in a row. Their opponent was a familiar one. The two teams had already faced off on three occasions this season, all Page wins, including twice in the postseason, and the Patriots defeated the Lions 4-2 in last season's state final.
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week 11 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Friendship Christian won the game against Middle Tennessee Christian with a final score...
vucommodores.com
Offense Shines in Vandy’s Exhibition with ASU
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Vanderbilt baseball team held its second exhibition of the fall on Sunday afternoon, matching up with Arizona State at William R. Morse Stadium on the campus of the College of Southern Nevada. The Commodores and Sun Devils faced off for 10 innings, playing one...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
WTVCFOX
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Councilmembers continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is asking...
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
thecentersquare.com
Nashville council members push back against mayor's closed-door $2.1B stadium deal
(The Center Square) — Opposition to a deal for the public portion of financing of a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium is building amongst Nashville council members since the deal was first announced at a press conference by the mayor's office and then a non-binding term sheet was presented to the city's sports authority and East Bank Stadium Committee.
wgnsradio.com
Arrest Made After Sunday Auto Accident on I-840 Near Rutherford / Williamson County Line
(RUTHERFORD / WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN) There was a serious auto accident near the Rutherford / Williamson County line around 5:45 Sunday evening on I-840. The wreck highlights the dangers of pulling into the center median between the different lanes of traffic. The wreck occurred when a Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy...
WSMV
Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
Neighbors concerned with East Nashville Airbnb after shooting at Halloween party
A Halloween party turned into chaos in East Nashville after gunshots rang out, sending a 14-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
clarksvillenow.com
G.H.O.S.T. fills Austin Peay State University campus with trick or treaters | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN. (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In spite of a couple of light sprinkles of rain, G.H.O.S.T. (Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick or Treating) brought a large crowd to Austin Peay State University on Sunday. The free event has been an APSU Student Government Association holiday staple for 28...
WSMV
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
Feeling bleu: Another Grilled Cheeserie location going away
Grilled Cheeserie owners Crystal and Joseph Bogan closed their location in Downtown Franklin earlier in October. Now, they also plan to close the location on Main Street in East Nashville.
WSMV
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
Man shot, woman injured in domestic assault in Ashland City
A man was shot and a woman was injured during a domestic assault Monday afternoon.
WSMV
Minor injuries reported in septic tank truck accident
CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Fire Service responded Thursday to an accident involving a septic tank trucker. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Highway 48 and Mt. Herman Road. Minor injuries were reported. Proper agencies were notified to mitigate any environmental hazards.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
Comments / 0