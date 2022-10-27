The Page Lady Patriots won in dominant fashion 3-0 against Murfreesboro Central (18-7) on Saturday to win their second Class AA girls soccer state championship in a row. Their opponent was a familiar one. The two teams had already faced off on three occasions this season, all Page wins, including twice in the postseason, and the Patriots defeated the Lions 4-2 in last season's state final.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO