TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight’s Fairly Scary Halloween Party 2022: ‘The Price is Right’, Costume Contest, Treat Trail & More!

BREAKING: ‘Chucky’ House Coming to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in 2023
The first house for next year’s Halloween Horror Nights has been announced. “Chucky” is coming back to both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. The house will be based on the current series from USA and SYFY. Watch the announcement video below. For more information on...
NEW Daisy Duck Headband Available at Disneyland Resort
Why should Mickey and Minnie get all the fun when it comes to Disney headbands? Check out this new Daisy Duck headband we found in Disneyland!. On top, it features Daisy’s iconic purple bow, with a white daisy flower in the center. The inside of the band is baby...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 10/26/22 (Fantasmic! Sign Unveiled, Theming for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Merry Holiday Decor, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We have a very big day ahead of us, we’ll be hopping over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom before finishing our day at Disney Springs. Let’s get started!. We started our day on Hollywood Boulevard where we noticed a very familiar...
PHOTO, VIDEO: MagicBand+ Interacts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Show at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland
MagicBand+ is now officially available for all guests at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to see what kind of effects they produce. The MagicBand+ can do many things, like function as admission media, check in for Lightning Lane, connect with PhotoPass, and interact with elements around the park.
Terror Tram Buttons Available for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Halloween is nearly upon us, but we finally found a set of Terror Tram buttons for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood!. Halloween Horror Nights Terror Tram Buttons — $11 This year’s Terror Tram at Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights features Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and “Us.”...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/27/22 (Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over, ’Zootopia’ Fuzzy Loungefly Backpack, Sulley Light-Up Headband, & More)
Hey, Howdy, Hey! We’re at Magic Kingdom finding all the newest merchandise, and watching the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Cinderella Castle. Grab your cameras, and away we go!. A sparkle caught our eye in the Emporium this morning. We spotted the new 50th anniversary sparkle gem ears.
New Oga’s Cantina Tiki-Style Travel Tumbler Arrives in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you’re defending the galaxy or just driving the kids to school, one needs to hydrate or caffeinate. Black Spire Outpost to the rescue! A new Oga’s Cantina tiki-style travel tumbler has arrived on Batuu at Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Drink like the locals do, no matter what planet you’re on today.
New ‘Star Wars’ Art Kit, Grogu Mugs, Pajamas, and More at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new “Star Wars” items arrived at Disneyland Resort this week, including mugs and pajamas featuring Grogu from “The Mandalorian.” We found all of these items in Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney District.
VIDEO: Impressive Banshee Animatronic Debuts at ‘Avatar: The Experience’
Video of an impressive new Banshee animatronic has surfaced, sadly not from Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, but from the newly opened Avatar Experience at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore. Avatar: The Experience opened on October 28, 2022,...
REVIEW: New Gluten Free Cocktail Options in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Watering Hole in Jurassic Park is one of our all time favorite bars at Universal Orlando Resort, and now it’s gotten even better with the addition of two gluten free cocktail options!. We never pass up on a chance to grab a drink at the Watering Hole, so...
New Harry Potter Teddy Bear Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood
Harry Potter fans looking to add to their plush collection will love this new Harry Potter teddy bear we found at Universal Studios Hollywood!. This golden brown teddy bear is wearing a navy sweater with a large yellow “H”. The bottom of this teddy’s left foot is embroidered...
Tinsel Christmas Stars Arrive on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the arrival of the red and white tinsel Christmas stars!. These stars are part of the annual Christmas decor that rolls out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as they line the lamp posts down Sunset Boulevard.
NEW Aladdin 30th Anniversary and Marvel Spider-Man Pandora Jewelry Arrives at Walt Disney World
While walking through Disney’s Hollywood Studios today we discovered new Pandora jewelry sets that are available at Keystone Clothiers. One set showcases Spider-Man, the other Aladdin. Let’s take a look!. Disney’s Aladdin Pandora Jewelry Collection. Pandora has teamed up with Disney to release a collection that celebrates...
PHOTOS: Character Meet and Greets Return in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Following an extended hiatus that dates back to the closure due to COVID-19 in March 2020, Andy’s toys have returned to Toy Story Land for meet and greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. We found Buzz Lightyear meeting guests over by Slinky Dog Dash. The return of the characters...
100 Years of Wonder Celebration Bringing Entertainment, Activities, and More to Disneyland Paris in 2023
The 100 Years of Wonder celebration for the centennial anniversary of The Walt Disney Company is bringing entertainment and more to Disneyland Paris in 2023. Building on Disneyland Paris’s 30th Anniversary celebrations, 100 Years of Wonder will also come to life at the resort, starting with an exclusive moment during their New Year’s Eve party and followed by a year of surprises.
New Sign Added to Kona Café Ahead of Reopening at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort officially reopens tomorrow, and the restaurant has received a new sign. We got a first look last week before guests were allowed inside, and a more in-depth look at the interior and upgraded menus yesterday. Now the restaurant’s signage is in...
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Discussing the Disney Park Reservation System, Popcorn Buckets, and Disney Parks News!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 30th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Bob Chapek thinks the Disney Parks reservation system is a win, we have thoughts!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the topics...
‘Jurassic World’ Amber Bubble Wand Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort
A new bubble wand featuring “Jurassic World” was found at Universal Orlando Resort. The bubble wand is mostly orange. The yellow bubble container attaches at the bottom. The transparent orange top is textured and resembles a dinosaur egg. It has a few cracks on each size. The iconic dinosaur head is placed in the center.
Steel Framing Work Continues at the Former Entrance of Shrek 4-D for ‘Villain-Con’ at Universal Studios Florida￼￼
We have been keeping you updated on the steel work happening at the entrance of the former Shrek 4-D building at Universal Studios Florida. Now it looks like more steel in being added to the frame. Demolition of Shrek-themed structures at Universal Studios Florida is still underway. The Shrek 4-D...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/28/22 (Deliveries from Earl’s Tree Farm, Gluten Free Alcoholic Drinks, Christmas Decorations in the Wizarding World, and More)
Welcome to another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a rainy October day, but the grey skies set the mood for spooky season. Let’s grab our umbrellas and head on into the parks to see what’s new today. It started raining as soon as...
