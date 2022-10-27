ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Odometer tampering: Milwaukee dealer license revoked by state

MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. The order was issued by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’

Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Wegner's St. Martins Inn

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. It’s hard to call a place that’s been a local dining icon – so much so it was profiled nationwide in Saveur magazine – a “hidden gem.” But then you actually find Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, 11318 W. St Martins Rd., walk into the restaurant and bar and it just feels like an insider’s secret, a small and wholly unassuming neighborhood hub tucked away in the suburbs, featuring nothing showy and no pretentions. Unlike most places found in fancy foodie magazines, the inn has no interest in being hip – just a cozy spot with even cozier comfort food.
FRANKLIN, WI
On Milwaukee

See inside this 1889 Edward Townsend Mix house that's now for sale

Have you ever wanted to live in a house designed by landmark Milwaukee architect Edward Townsend Mix?. Now’s your chance. The 1889 Queen Anne stunner of a house that Mix designed for Northwestern Fuel Company superintendent William Simpson – at 3127 W. Wisconsin Ave. – is on the market.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios

MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit...
WISCONSIN STATE
anonymouseagle.com

Class of 2024 Forward Kayl Petersen Commits To Marquette

Back last week, head coach Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball picked up their first commitment for the Class of 2024. Kayl Petersen, a forward from Waupun, Wisconsin, announced that she will be playing for Duffy and the Golden Eagles. Here’s her commitment announcement text for posterity’s sake:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
themadent.com

At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby

Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Rethink 794' proposes replacing highway with downtown boulevard

MILWAUKEE — A new proposal put forth by an environmental advocacy group has people in Milwaukee talking about the future of I-794. Since the 1970s, a series of overpasses have crisscrossed through the city, dividing the Historic Third Ward from downtown Milwaukee. Now, the group 1000 Friends of Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Bonfire explosion victim released from Milwaukee hospital

(WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI

