4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Milwaukee teen dies in hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
Police said a passenger in the car, identified as a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, died in the crash. The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Odometer tampering: Milwaukee dealer license revoked by state
MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. The order was issued by...
WISN
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger host diaper drive
MILWAUKEE — The couple hosted "The Big Giveback 2022" for the Milwaukee Diaper Mission at the Fiserv Forum. WISN-12 is a proud media sponsor of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’
Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Wegner's St. Martins Inn
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. It’s hard to call a place that’s been a local dining icon – so much so it was profiled nationwide in Saveur magazine – a “hidden gem.” But then you actually find Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, 11318 W. St Martins Rd., walk into the restaurant and bar and it just feels like an insider’s secret, a small and wholly unassuming neighborhood hub tucked away in the suburbs, featuring nothing showy and no pretentions. Unlike most places found in fancy foodie magazines, the inn has no interest in being hip – just a cozy spot with even cozier comfort food.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Brewtown Tales: New historical book by John Gurda shares more stories of Milwaukee’s people and places
Milwaukee has been known by many nicknames over the years, from the Midwest’s “Brewtown” to America’s “Cream City.” But none have been more telling than the “City of Stories” for those who know its secrets. No one tells those stories better than...
On Milwaukee
See inside this 1889 Edward Townsend Mix house that's now for sale
Have you ever wanted to live in a house designed by landmark Milwaukee architect Edward Townsend Mix?. Now’s your chance. The 1889 Queen Anne stunner of a house that Mix designed for Northwestern Fuel Company superintendent William Simpson – at 3127 W. Wisconsin Ave. – is on the market.
wtmj.com
Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios
MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit...
anonymouseagle.com
Class of 2024 Forward Kayl Petersen Commits To Marquette
Back last week, head coach Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball picked up their first commitment for the Class of 2024. Kayl Petersen, a forward from Waupun, Wisconsin, announced that she will be playing for Duffy and the Golden Eagles. Here’s her commitment announcement text for posterity’s sake:...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
themadent.com
At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby
Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.
spectrumnews1.com
'Rethink 794' proposes replacing highway with downtown boulevard
MILWAUKEE — A new proposal put forth by an environmental advocacy group has people in Milwaukee talking about the future of I-794. Since the 1970s, a series of overpasses have crisscrossed through the city, dividing the Historic Third Ward from downtown Milwaukee. Now, the group 1000 Friends of Wisconsin...
Fox11online.com
Bonfire explosion victim released from Milwaukee hospital
(WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.
ABC7 Chicago
'It really kind of infuriates me': Jeffrey Dahmer costume banned at some Milwaukee bars
MILWAUKEE -- Some Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes this weekend. The notorious serial killer took the lives of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Ahead of Halloween festivities, management at DIX Milwaukee warned customers one costume would not be tolerated, WISN reported. "We understand there's...
NASA's Local Star: Michelle Thaller recalls childhood in Wisconsin
Michelle Thaller studies the stars as a NASA astrophysicist. She knows the ins and outs of many recent NASA missions, including when the James Webb Space Telescope captured beautiful new images
