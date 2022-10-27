Read full article on original website
Apple undecided about iPhone SE 4's display size and technology
The fourth-generation iPhone SE may not have a 6.1-inch LCD screen after all, with an analyst claiming that the screen itself hasn't been finalized by Apple. Apple is currently on its third generation of iPhone SE, with rumors already swirling about the iPhone SE 4. While there have already been some claims made about changes, it seems that debate is still continuing regarding its display.
Apple reportedly won't launch new M2 Macs until 2023
Apple won't be bringing out new Mac models until 2023, reports claim, with the updated M2 versions of the14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro now scheduled for the first quarter. Expectations of a...
Tim Cook casts doubt on new M2 MacBook Pros in 2022
The fall is Apple's main product launch period, with the annual iPhone refresh being the centerpiece of events. Flanking them are Apple's other ecosystem changes, covering product areas including the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Mac, which can sometimes get their own events. Apple's M2 processor debuted in 2022,...
Apple Watch optimized charging available in watchOS 9
Apple Watches running watchOS 9 can learn from users' charging habits to slow battery aging, similar to a feature found on iPhone called optimized battery charging. Battery health is an increasing concern among Apple users, so the company has implemented measures to ensure device batteries don't age too quickly. One such feature has been added in watchOS 9 called optimized battery charging.
iPhone 14 Pro lead times grow following factory's COVID-19 outbreak
The lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro models have increased, a tracker claims, a change that may be a byproduct of the Foxconn factory's COVID outbreak. In the eighth week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker by analysts at JP Morgan and seen by AppleInsider, there has been a change in lead times for some of the iPhone 14 generation, while others seem more static.
Apple explains how the redesigned Home app came to be
Apple released iOS 16 earlier this fall, and with it, launched an improved version of the Home app with the goal of making it work for everyone. The new Home app -- once prone to being unruly if a user's home had more than a handful of smart devices -- has been redesigned with a focus on simplicity.
Apple's Chief Information Officer, VP of online retail are leaving the company
Two more executives are stepping down at Apple, bringing the total to four that will have departed the company since August. The news comes shortly after the announcement that Evans Hankey would soon leave...
Foxconn delays reducing iPhone plant production plan over Covid-19 outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak at Foxconn's main iPhone assembly plant has forced it to change plans to seasonally reduce production, postponing the slowdown while it deals with closed-loop production changes. Located in central China's Henan province, the Zhengzhou factory was hit by a wave of the Coronavirus in October, shortly after...
Unionized Australian Apple Store employees set to strike again
Australian Apple Store employees threaten additional work stoppages and strikes as they negotiate improved wage rates. A group of around 200 employees belonging to the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union in Australia are meeting on Monday to discuss further action against Apple. The union is one of three involved in negotiations.
Matter may not be a HomeKit hero -- at least at first
The organizational body behind Matter has promised that the new standard will be the great unifier of smart homes. While it is absolutely the beginning of something great, it won't mean a lot for HomeKit users out of the gate. Matter is a new smart home standard that will work...
Ikea's Matter hub, VOCOlinc floor lamp review, & more on HomeKit Insider
On this week's episode of the Homekit Insider podcast, your hosts talk about the new Matter hub from Ikea, review the VOCOlinc floor lamp, and much more. After being announced earlier this year, the Ikea Dirigera smart hub with Matter support will finally be released on November 1. It will work with all major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit.
Google patches seventh zero-day exploit in Chrome in 2022
A critical Google Chrome update for the Mac and Windows desktop browsers is available that addresses an actively exploited vulnerability. Chrome users should update to version 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and version 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows as soon as possible to patch against a known active exploit. To update Chrome on Mac:
Daily deals Oct. 31: $449 AirPods Max, $800 off 77-inch LG OLED TV, $149 Beats Studio3, more
Monday's best deals include a $999 upgraded M1 Mac mini, a $114 64GB Apple TV 4K, $40 off a GoPro Hero8 Black, and much more.
Workers flee Foxconn's COVID-hit iPhone factory over poor conditions
Following an outbreak of COVID at the Zhengzhou facility inlate October, Foxconn has implemented a "closed loop" that keeps employees in the campus. While the policy and other initiatives are intended to curtail the spread of the virus, some workers at the factory don't want to have their freedom curtailed.
Daily deals Oct. 30: $240 Apple Watch SE Gen 2, $100 off Bose Frames Tempo, $200 off M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro, more
Sunday's bestdeals include an AirTag four-pack for $93, a half-price Apple Leather iPhone 13 Pro case with MagSafe, $409 off a Sonos Premium Immersive Set, and much more.
The best HomeKit motion sensors to add to a smart home
Finding the right HomeKit motion sensor grants some new abilities to Apple's Home app, and with Thread technology this will "Matter" even more going forward. Motion sensors can be used for more than just...
Daily deals Oct. 29: $114 Apple TV 4K 64GB, $120 off Wristcam, $2,200 off 85-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV, more
Saturday's bestdeals include Microsoft Office for Mac for $39.99, $110 off M1 MacBook Air, 20% off Sonos Surround Set with Arc, and much more.
