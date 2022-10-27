Two of top three 'spookiest resort towns' located in Colorado

Elk Avenue in Crested Butte. Photo Credit: Starevic (iStock).

In a state filled with abandoned mining towns and a gritty past, it's not hard to believe that some spots can deliver big on the creepy vibes. According to slopesports blog In The Snow, two of the spookiest ski resort towns around are located in Colorado.

Topping their list of spooky ski resorts is Crested Butte, Colorado. The publication details that this town is known for two local ghosts – Elizabeth of The Forest Queen Hotel, who is said to have thrown herself from the windows the inn and into Coal Creek in the 1880s after a relationship went sour, as well as a hitchhiking ghost, that has reportedly been spotted on the side of the road near Crested Butte cemetery.

Following Banff in Canada is the town of Breckenridge, the third spot on In The Snow's list of spooky resort towns. The reason behind this pick is the Briggle House. They report that the hauntings here are not the result of tragedy, but rather ghosts that can be spotted living it up like they did in the Roaring 20s.

Crested Butte's Historic Forest Queen Hotel proudly bills itself as 'Colorado's Most Haunted Hotel Since 1881' on the company website, though the spot now appears to be fully closed. The building can still be seen from the sidewalk along downtown Crested Butte's Elk Avenue. Ghost hunters may also seek to find the Crested Butte cemetery on their trip between the town and the resort.

Meanwhile, the Breckenridge Briggle House also appears to be closed – though online sources say this is temporary. It may still be included on some walking tours, but does not have standard operating hours.

Is there another spooky resort town spot that's worth talking about? Let us know in the comment section.