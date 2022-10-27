ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Spooky Safe: Tips for Parents, Kids, and Drivers for a Safe Halloween

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Spooky ghosts and prancing fairies will be out haunting for treats on Halloween, and experts want to remind parents, kids, and drivers about being safe during the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzkl0_0ipJgVXu00

“Since Halloween falls on a Monday, it’s likely that festivities could start as early as the weekend and continue until Monday,” said AAA Auto Group Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. “We’re urging drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians all weekend long.”

Woodland said there’s an rise in danger for pedestrians and distracted drivers on the holiday.

“With increased number of pedestrians trick or treating, and the risk of cell phone distraction while driving or walking, along with potential other partygoers behind the wheel, it definitely makes for a freighting combination,” she said.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

“If you are driving you need to focus on the task of driving,” Woodland said. “Even going just a few miles over the speed limit in a residential neighborhood greatly increases the dangers for pedestrians and for drivers.”

For trick or treaters on Halloween, there’s a few tips Clare County Sheriff John Wilson wants parents and kids to remember.

“Some of the costumes, you don’t want them too long so that kids don’t trip,” he said. “The masks they wear, you don’t want them too restrictive for breathing.”

He also recommends carrying some sort of light source so you can be seen in the dark.

“You should carry bright bags or something that’s very reflective, flashlights, glow sticks,” Sheriff Wilson said. “You can even put reflective tape on the back of the kids costumes they won’t get mad because you put it in the front.”

Going out trick or treating in groups is ideal.

“Adults and kids should always go in groups,” Sheriff Wilson said. “At least two by two. Parents should never let kids get out of their sight, and they should be able to monitor them no matter where they go down the road.”

Sheriff Wilson says they put out extra patrols on the holiday.

“Stay on sidewalks, don’t cross streets unless it’s a crosswalk, stay out of the road as much as possible,” he recommends.

He also recommends to wait until you get home before opening any candy.

“Have an adult inspect it,” Sheriff Wilson said. “If it’s something suspicious, don’t eat it. Toss it away or if you think it was intentionally done, call us.”

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Halloween Safety Tips from Grand Traverse Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips to make sure you have a safe and spooky Halloween. To prevent tripping, costumes shouldn’t be too long. Make sure you can breathe and see out of masks. Consider using makeup instead. Be careful around pets. They may...
horseandrider.com

Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
BAY CITY, MI
9&10 News

Pierson Teenager Seriously Injured In Hit and Run

A 15-year-old boy from Pierson was seriously injured in a hit and run on Sunday. Troopers say it happened between 7 and 8 p.m. on Kendaville Rd. near Bass Lake Rd. in Pierson Township, Montcalm County. They say the teenage was riding on the shoulder of the road when he...
PIERSON, MI
9&10 News

Discounted Movies for Autistic and Sensory Sensitive Watchers

GQT Movies has multiple locations in the Midwest and right here in Northern Michigan. They also donate goods and services each year to fundraisers, events, and charities. This year, they’re offering discounted sensory-sensitive movies on the third Wednesday of the month. Carley Williams, Associate at the Cadillac 4 theater,...
CADILLAC, MI
Up North Voice

Fall deer harvest

WEST BRANCH – Tammy Dinkens of West Branch with a doe she took with her bow. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our specialty is...
WEST BRANCH, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac Veterans Serving Veterans to Move Octagon Building to New Home at Veteran Community Park

The Octagon Building in Cadillac has been around since the early 1900s, serving as a community space during the county fairs. “Originally in about 1906 the building was built as part of the fairgrounds,” said Save the Octagon Building Volunteer Barbara Wolfe VanLaeken. “At that time it was called the Floral Hall, and at some point, because of the shape of it it started being called the Octagon Building. During fair week that’s when you’d have a lot of your exhibits in there, so the flowers, or the pie making, All the 4H kind of things.”
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Veteran Benefit Fair in Grayling Connects Vets to Resources

Northern Michigan veterans were able to explore benefits available to them at the Northern Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair in Grayling. Sixty-four vendors were there to speak on everything from education and healthcare to employment. Their resources were there for both veterans and their family members. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency...
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy