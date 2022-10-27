Spooky Safe: Tips for Parents, Kids, and Drivers for a Safe Halloween

Spooky ghosts and prancing fairies will be out haunting for treats on Halloween, and experts want to remind parents, kids, and drivers about being safe during the night.

“Since Halloween falls on a Monday, it’s likely that festivities could start as early as the weekend and continue until Monday,” said AAA Auto Group Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. “We’re urging drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians all weekend long.”

Woodland said there’s an rise in danger for pedestrians and distracted drivers on the holiday.

“With increased number of pedestrians trick or treating, and the risk of cell phone distraction while driving or walking, along with potential other partygoers behind the wheel, it definitely makes for a freighting combination,” she said.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

“If you are driving you need to focus on the task of driving,” Woodland said. “Even going just a few miles over the speed limit in a residential neighborhood greatly increases the dangers for pedestrians and for drivers.”

For trick or treaters on Halloween, there’s a few tips Clare County Sheriff John Wilson wants parents and kids to remember.

“Some of the costumes, you don’t want them too long so that kids don’t trip,” he said. “The masks they wear, you don’t want them too restrictive for breathing.”

He also recommends carrying some sort of light source so you can be seen in the dark.

“You should carry bright bags or something that’s very reflective, flashlights, glow sticks,” Sheriff Wilson said. “You can even put reflective tape on the back of the kids costumes they won’t get mad because you put it in the front.”

Going out trick or treating in groups is ideal.

“Adults and kids should always go in groups,” Sheriff Wilson said. “At least two by two. Parents should never let kids get out of their sight, and they should be able to monitor them no matter where they go down the road.”

Sheriff Wilson says they put out extra patrols on the holiday.

“Stay on sidewalks, don’t cross streets unless it’s a crosswalk, stay out of the road as much as possible,” he recommends.

He also recommends to wait until you get home before opening any candy.

“Have an adult inspect it,” Sheriff Wilson said. “If it’s something suspicious, don’t eat it. Toss it away or if you think it was intentionally done, call us.”