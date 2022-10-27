Read full article on original website
BBC
Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator
The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
BBC
Is this how Scotland's nationalised railway is meant to look?
Another stoppage on the railways highlights the battle over pay, waged most ferociously by those with the most leverage, but also with most to lose as efficiency and changing travel patterns threaten employment conditions. Renewed public control of railways brings high expectations of what can be achieved, but limited prospects...
BBC
South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded
After more than 150 people died in a deadly crush in Seoul on Saturday night, the BBC looks at how the tragedy unfolded. By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young people had converged in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot whose warren-like streets and alleys are filled with bars and restaurants.
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Relocation packages and study support: why Medway is a great place for a social work career
Two social care workers at different stages in their careers explain why a Kent council provides excellent opportunities to change the way services are run and encourages personal development
T20 World Cup Super 12s: England v New Zealand – live
Over-by-over report: England take on New Zealand at the Gabba in a match vital for their T20 World Cup fortunes. Join Geoff Lemon for updates
BBC
Manston migrant centre: What are the problems?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent. There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which the local Conservative MP Roger Gale says is now "overwhelmed". What is Manston migrant centre?. Manston, a former military base in Kent,...
BBC
Rishi Sunak could still attend COP27 climate summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could still attend the COP27 climate summit if sufficient progress is made on preparations for the autumn Budget, Downing Street has said. On Thursday No 10 said Mr Sunak was not expected to attend "due to other pressing domestic commitments". But on Monday the prime minister's...
BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
BBC
Emily Rudge: England captain says being paid to play at World Cup is welcome 'first step'
Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England captain Emily Rudge has said being paid to play at the...
BBC
Bristol march calls on government to help with childcare costs
People protesting about the challenges many working parents face are on a march through Bristol. The March of the Mummies campaign wants "affordable childcare, flexible working and properly paid parental leave". One organiser Helen Ince said she faced "employment and childcare systems that work for none but the wealthiest of...
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
BBC
Stab attack mum's daughters 'at heart of wedding'
A woman who survived after being stabbed 24 times says it was "really important" to make her wedding "special" for her daughters. Natalie Queiroz, 46, was eight months pregnant when she was knifed in 2016 by a former partner in Sutton Coldfield. Her daughter who survived the attack as an...
BBC
Rowan Thompson: Trust failures contributed to death - coroner
Communication failures at a mental health trust "probably caused or contributed to" the death of a teenager at a hospital, a coroner has said. Rowan Thompson died at Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust's (GMMH) Prestwich Hospital in October 2020. An inquest at Rochdale Coroner's Court heard poor communication led to...
BBC
Bletchley Park codebreaker correspondence handed to archive
A collection of material related to Britain's World War 2 codebreakers is being handed to a Cambridge university college archive. The material given by families of Bletchley Park's codebreakers was gathered by historian Joel Greenberg. Allen Packwood, director of the centre, said the documents "shed light on the interrelationships between...
‘Underpaid, undervalued’: March of the Mummies protests take place across UK
Thousands join demonstration against a childcare structure they say is setting families up for failure
BBC
The scary Halloween costumes islanders wore 90 years ago
Photographs of islanders' frightening Halloween costumes from 90 years ago have been unearthed from National Trust for Scotland's archives. The images were taken by American folklorist Margaret Faye Shaw on South Uist in the Western Isles in 1932. Wool and sheepskin were used to make some of the...
Bournville by Jonathan Coe review – hugely impressive state-of-the-nation tale
Bournville, we learn from Jonathan Coe’s notes at the end of the novel, is the fourth in a planned quintet he’s writing under the general title of Unrest. This book also overlaps with the trilogy that began with The Rotters’ Club and continued with The Closed Circle and the Costa award-winning Middle England. All these interweaving plotlines, all the reappearing names, events and, above all, places give the impression of an author whose work is driven by an almost obsessive need to take new perspectives on the past (and its role in shaping the present), to rehearse and re-rehearse foundation myths both personal and national.
BBC
WitchTok: The witchcraft videos with billions of views
When you think of TikTok, dance challenges, comedy creations and the latest earworms probably spring to mind. But one of the latest trends is focused more on spells, potions and prophecies - witchcraft. Videos with the hashtag WitchTok have amassed more than 30 billion views, and has made it easier...
BBC
Michael Gove commits to 300,000 homes target
Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said the government is still committed to a manifesto pledge of building 300,000 homes every year by the mid-2020s. Former PM Liz Truss had thrown doubt on the aim, saying she wanted to scrap "Stalinist" housing targets. But Mr Gove - who returned to cabinet...
