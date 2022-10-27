A comprehensive guide to Class 5A’s state volleyball state tournament taking place in Salina on Friday and Saturday

Read full article on original website
catchitkansas.com
Salina Central’s Rupe sets Rim Rock record, Maize’s Glazier wins silver in 5A
LAWRENCE, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - It’s no secret that private schools have dominated Class 5A on the cross country course in recent memory. Prior to wins by Mill Valley and Maize South, private schools won the previous 14 state girls’ titles dating back to 2005. On the boys’ side, St. Thomas Aquinas entered with eight-straight titles, and Emporia was the last public school to win a title in 2007.
adastraradio.com
Buhler Sees Season End with Rare Losing Record
BUHLER, Kan. – There may not be a more dangerous team in Class 4A than an Arkansas City team with a 2-6 record. Two seasons ago. Arkansas City entered the postseason 2-6 and promptly won four in a row and reached the state-championship game, where the Bulldogs battled St. James Academy.
Hutchinson JUCO Football ranked number 1 in the nation
Hutchinson, Kans. (KSNW) — Three of the top-10 junior college football teams in the nation are right here in Kansas. The top spot currently belongs to the undefeated Hutchinson Blue Dragons. Hutchinson slammed Garden City last weekend 65-7 to improve to 7-0. The Blue Dragons’ roster includes 27 players from the state of Kansas, including […]
🏈 HUTCHCC: No. 1 Dragons overcome slow start to stay perfect
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 1 Hutchinson overcame a slow start Saturday night against Highland (2-7, 1-6) to remain perfect on the season. Hutchinson missed a couple of opportunities early, namely when reigning offensive player of the week Treymon Echols dropped a sure-touchdown pass from Dylan Laible in the first quarter.
WIBW
3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been pronounced dead and four others were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in a southern Kansas construction zone. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials were called to the area of mile marker 26.4 on I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
New Branch Managers at CBK
Citizens Bank of Kansas is pleased to introduce their new Branch Managers in Medicine Lodge, Augusta, and West Wichita, and welcome them to the CBK Team. “Providing quality customer service is our top priority at CBK,” said Stacy Gear, SVP/Chief Development Officer. “We’re confident that these individuals will lead the charge at our branches.”
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Annavella Moran
Annavella Moran, 15, was last seen on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here. KAKE News features the story...
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
KAKE TV
classiccountry1070.com
Four years after buying land near 53rd North and Meridian, new restaurant is opening
An Oklahoma restaurant and grocery chain purchased land near 53rd North and Meridian four years ago and is opening there this week.
The collision happened in a construction zone near Belle Plaine.
WIBW
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - I-70 in west Topeka reopened early Friday morning following a single vehicle wreck. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by Anson Jacobsen, 20, of Junction City was headed east on I-70 just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27th and left the road to the right, hitting a telephone pole. The truck then came to rest on Wanamaker Rd.
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Salina
Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Friday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Mary Lynn Henry, 75, Salina, was southbound on S. Ohio Street at E. Republic Avenue in Salina. The car struck an eastbound 2021 Honda CRV...
DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita
A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Walnut River Brewing Company’s November Release: Rising Hope
Walnut River Brewing Company is excited to announce its November release: Rising Hope. “As a parent myself, I can’t imagine the heartache others must go through watching their child struggle with cancer,” says Rick Goehring, Co-Owner and Head Brewer. “Winning that battle is the only thing SEE that matters in their eyes, so getting the chance to help these families do that is a great honor.”
