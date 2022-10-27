ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Group from Burlington Sentenced to Prison Related to Arizona Traffic Stop Yielding 362 pounds of Ice Methamphetamine

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 4 days ago
KWQC

8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
BURLINGTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Police

(Davenport, IA) — An Eastern Iowa man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Jamel Carrol. Davenport police say a car chase began after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday. They say the fleeing car then crashed, leading to a foot chase where Carrol exchanged gunfire with six officers from three divisions. He was shot and died at the scene. The shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. All six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.
DAVENPORT, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fleeing suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a suspect who was fleeing on foot is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers in Davenport. The Iowa State Patrol said shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A brief chase happened until the fleeing vehicle crashed and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCAU 9 News

Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Davenport man shot and killed following police chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a Davenport man was shot and killed following a chase on Sunday. In a release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says officers initiated a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. The driver did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle until the car stopped working. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
kilj.com

Accident Reports

On October 27th, just after 3 pm, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of a motor vehicle collision in the 2100-grid of Highway 78. Initial reports stated a dump truck and pick-up truck were involved. An investigation into the collision determined only a single vehicle was involved. A dump truck, hauling asphalt, was traveling east bound on Highway 78 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The dump truck was being driven by Jon Deshalter, 56 of Floris, when it entered the ditch and collided with a high line power pole. The vehicle then rolled onto the passenger side spilling the contents of the box into the ditch. The driver was removed from the vehicle and transported to the Henry County Health Center for treatment.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Joliet man sentenced on drug offenses in Clinton, Davenport areas

Timothy Allen Smith, age 32, of Joliet was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, to 144 months in prison following his guilty plea to Conspiracy to Distribute at Least 50 Grams of Actual Methamphetamine and Distribution of 50 grams and more of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, Smith was identified...
DAVENPORT, IA
kilj.com

Daily Jail Count

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
KBUR

Illinois seedcorn company to open distribution site in Ames

Ames, IA- An Illinois seedcorn company plans to build a new distribution site in Ames. Radio Iowa reports that Wyffels Hybrids announced the new facility will be located on approximately 150 acres along Interstate 35 and Highway 30. The company says the first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota, and southern Minnesota.
AMES, IA
kilj.com

Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Iowa experienced the wettest reporting period since the second week of September as widespread rain fell across Iowa. Many stations from south-central to northeastern Iowa observed up to an inch above normal; western Iowa reported normal to slightly drier conditions. Unseasonably warm temperatures also covered the state with conditions up to four degrees warmer in northwestern Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 48.1 degrees, which is 1.2 degrees above normal.
IOWA STATE
aledotimesrecord.com

Child neglect charged after children, ages 4 and 6, left in car overnight in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly leaving two small children in a vehicle alone for hours. Police were called at 11 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Knox Street, where they spoke to a resident who explained that the children, ages 6 and 4, were his. He advised that the children were at a residence in the 2000 block of East Knox Street, where the children had knocked on the door at about 7 a.m. The children had said that their mother had left them in the car.
GALESBURG, IL

