Group from Burlington Sentenced to Prison Related to Arizona Traffic Stop Yielding 362 pounds of Ice Methamphetamine

On October 27th, just after 3 pm, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of a motor vehicle collision in the 2100-grid of Highway 78. Initial reports stated a dump truck and pick-up truck were involved. An investigation into the collision determined only a single vehicle was involved. A dump truck, hauling asphalt, was traveling east bound on Highway 78 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The dump truck was being driven by Jon Deshalter, 56 of Floris, when it entered the ditch and collided with a high line power pole. The vehicle then rolled onto the passenger side spilling the contents of the box into the ditch. The driver was removed from the vehicle and transported to the Henry County Health Center for treatment.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO