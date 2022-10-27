ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner Just Added Another Yellowstone Vet To His Upcoming Western Saga

By Adam Holmes
If the Paramount Network series Yellowstone wasn’t providing you enough Kevin Costner-led Western content, good news, the actor has a cinematic offering for the genre on the way. Costner is hard at work on Horizon , a Western saga that he’s starring in, producing and directing, with this being the first movie he’s directed since 2003’s Open Range . We’ve learned over the last several months who’s joining Costner in Horizon ’s ensemble cast, and it’s now yet another Yellowstone actor has been added to the lineup.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Halloween Ends Will Patton will take part in Horizon , with the actor having previously recurred in Yellowstone as Garrett Randall opposite Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. Today, Deadline reports that Danny Huston, who starred in Yellowstone ’s first two seasons as Dan Jenkins, the billionaire Californian land developer who tried to seize the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch from John and his family, will also appear in Horizon , which is shooting in Utah. Just like every other actor who’s been announced for Horizon , no information about Huston’s character has been provided.

Even if you’re unfamiliar with Danny Huston’s work on Yellowstone , chances are you’ve seen some, if not a lot of his film and TV work. Superhero movie fans know Huston best for playing William Stryker in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Erich Ludendorff in Wonder Woman , and he also voiced Sam Lane in the direct-to-video animated movie Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox . Huston’s other major credits include The Aviator , Children of Men , The Constant Gardner , The Kingdom , Big Eyes , Magic City , Succession and two seasons of American Horror Story .

So now we have three Yellowstone alums involved with Horizon , and while this upcoming movie already has a gigantic cast, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone else who’s popped up in the Western show ends up being thrown into the mix. Hailing from New Line Cinema and Kevin Costner’s Territory Pictures production banner, Horizon delves into the expansion and settlement of the American West over a 15-year period, both before and after the American Civil War. Covered across multiple perspectives, Horizon will cover things like those making the journey contending with the natural elements, interacting with the indigenous people and the ruthlessness some demonstrated to build a new life on this land.

Kevin Costner, Danny Huston and Will Patton’s are joined in the Horizon cast by Stranger Things ’ Jamie Campbell Bower , Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman and Michael Angarano, among many others. Although Horizon is currently set as just one movie, Costner said in June that he intends for this saga to stretch across four movies . He also mentioned that Horizon was sold as “an event television movie,” but it still hasn’t been clarified if this will be a theatrical release or shown on cable/streaming instead.

CinemaBlend will continue passing along major updates on Horizon , including when it will be released to the masses. Those of you itching to learn what cinematic entertainment is coming up in the near future can scan through our 2023 release schedule . Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on November 13.

