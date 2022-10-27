Read full article on original website
u.today
Here's Who Still Pushes Ethereum's Price Upward
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cathie Wood Trims DraftKings Stake And Buys Nearly $4M In This Bitcoin-Linked Stock
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 65,000 shares of Jack Dorsey-owned Block Inc SQ at an estimated valuation of over $3.9 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done through three different ETFs. Block is a major cryptocurrency-based stock holding in Wood’s portfolio, with the company...
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
u.today
54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important
u.today
SHIB Price Analysis for October 30
u.today
Whales Move 4.2 Trillion SHIB as Price Sees "Hangover Reverse"
u.today
Bitcoin Price: “Uptober” Lives Up to Expectations
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, keeps hovering above the $20,000 level. At press time, it is sitting at $20,520 on the Bitstamp exchange after adding 5.5% in October. Bitcoin managed to close its first green monthly candle since July, with the “Uptober” meme living up to the expectations....
u.today
Will New Binance Launchpool Token HFT Replicate STEPN (GMT) 34,500% Rise?
u.today
Bitcoin Will Not Get to $200K or $300K, Mohamed El-Erian Says, Here's Why
u.today
Quant (QNT) Shows 7.6% Rise, Remains on Market Leaderboard, But Things Don't Look Promising
u.today
Peter Brandt Claims Dogecoin’s Bear Market Is Over
In a recent tweet, trader Peter Brandt suggests that meme coin Dogecoin has already entered another bull market cycle. The popular Bitcoin parody had been stuck in a bear channel for well over a year until a recent rally. Dogecoin saw enormous gains in early 2021, with its market capitalization...
u.today
Dogecoin Surpasses Cardano After Massive 60% Spike
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a massive rally on Saturday, surging by more than 60%. The Bitcoin parody is now above Cardano (ADA) in terms of market capitalization. At press time, it is the eighth biggest cryptocurrency. The meme cryptocurrency saw massive gains after Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrapped...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Ahead of Cardano After Explosive Price Performance
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 29
u.today
Toon Finance (TFT) Becomes CoinMarketCap’s Most Searched Coin
Merging opportunities of P2E, metaverses and DeFis: What is Toon Finance?. Toon Finance (TFT), a novel blockchain ecosystem at the intersection of the red-hot segments of DeFi, P2E and metaverses, smashes through another major adoption milestone. Toon Finance’s TFT jumps into CMC’s Top Searched Coins list. In late...
u.today
Ripple Now Closer to Launching Native NFT Support on XRPL: Details
u.today
Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31
u.today
SOL, DOT, AVAX and Other Ethereum Killers Down 80% From Their ATH, ETH Winning
u.today
Raoul Pal Expects Ethereum to Greatly Outperform Bitcoin
Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, remains bullish on Ethereum (ETH), according to a recently posted tweet. In fact, he believes that the ETH/BTC ratio might be “the single most bullish asset price chart” right now. At press time, Ether is trading at 0.077 BTC, aiming...
