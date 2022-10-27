ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Here's Who Still Pushes Ethereum's Price Upward

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum

David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
u.today

54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Price Analysis for October 30

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Whales Move 4.2 Trillion SHIB as Price Sees "Hangover Reverse"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin Price: “Uptober” Lives Up to Expectations

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, keeps hovering above the $20,000 level. At press time, it is sitting at $20,520 on the Bitstamp exchange after adding 5.5% in October. Bitcoin managed to close its first green monthly candle since July, with the “Uptober” meme living up to the expectations....
u.today

Will New Binance Launchpool Token HFT Replicate STEPN (GMT) 34,500% Rise?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin Will Not Get to $200K or $300K, Mohamed El-Erian Says, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Quant (QNT) Shows 7.6% Rise, Remains on Market Leaderboard, But Things Don't Look Promising

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Peter Brandt Claims Dogecoin’s Bear Market Is Over

In a recent tweet, trader Peter Brandt suggests that meme coin Dogecoin has already entered another bull market cycle. The popular Bitcoin parody had been stuck in a bear channel for well over a year until a recent rally. Dogecoin saw enormous gains in early 2021, with its market capitalization...
u.today

Dogecoin Surpasses Cardano After Massive 60% Spike

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a massive rally on Saturday, surging by more than 60%. The Bitcoin parody is now above Cardano (ADA) in terms of market capitalization. At press time, it is the eighth biggest cryptocurrency. The meme cryptocurrency saw massive gains after Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrapped...
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Ahead of Cardano After Explosive Price Performance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 29

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Toon Finance (TFT) Becomes CoinMarketCap’s Most Searched Coin

Merging opportunities of P2E, metaverses and DeFis: What is Toon Finance?. Toon Finance (TFT), a novel blockchain ecosystem at the intersection of the red-hot segments of DeFi, P2E and metaverses, smashes through another major adoption milestone. Toon Finance’s TFT jumps into CMC’s Top Searched Coins list. In late...
u.today

Ripple Now Closer to Launching Native NFT Support on XRPL: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SOL, DOT, AVAX and Other Ethereum Killers Down 80% From Their ATH, ETH Winning

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Raoul Pal Expects Ethereum to Greatly Outperform Bitcoin

Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, remains bullish on Ethereum (ETH), according to a recently posted tweet. In fact, he believes that the ETH/BTC ratio might be “the single most bullish asset price chart” right now. At press time, Ether is trading at 0.077 BTC, aiming...

Comments / 0

Community Policy