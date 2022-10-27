Read full article on original website
US debt: Federal interest payments could soon exceed military spending
The Federal Reserve's war on inflation isn't just painful for home buyers and people with credit card debt. Uncle Sam is getting squeezed by higher borrowing costs, too.
Senate Democrat wants national security investigation of Saudi Arabia’s role in Elon Musk-Twitter deal
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy is calling on the federal government to investigate national security concerns raised by Saudi Arabia’s role in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal helped Musk finance the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) by rolling over his existing $1.9...
Key issue as Fed meets this week: When to slow rate hikes?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what’s expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate — its fourth straight. Fed officials will likely engage in a fraught debate over whether it may soon be time to slow its rate hikes, which are intended to cool the worst inflation in four decades but are also raising the risk of a recession. At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed’s latest meeting, Chair Jerome Powell could signal a forthcoming shift to smaller rate increases. Doing so would give officials time to assess the impact of the hikes.
Governor, Mayor to give update on how Petersburg is improving since new plan was put in place
Governor Glenn Youngkin and Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham are expected to give an update on a newly launched program that would help improve the city of Petersburg at 10 a.m. this morning.
S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the...
What does Russia’s withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?
Russia’s decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked “grave concerns” over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis. Global humanitarian organizations, the European Union,...
A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates
When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That’s the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they’re receiving is “reply hazy, try again.”. What’s happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...
The myth of U.S. energy independence
Politicians talk about energy independence and the current pain at the pump. But what they and most Americans don’t understand is the U.S. is not energy independent and has not been so since 1953. It has been 69 years since the U.S. has produced enough petroleum to meet the daily domestic demand of now 18.684 […] The post The myth of U.S. energy independence appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Netanyahu eyes extremist political support in comeback attempt
When Benjamin Netanyahu hits the campaign trail, he uses what’s been dubbed the Bibimobile — a converted truck turned into a travelling stage ensconced in bulletproof glass. Elevated like a king above his subjects — who fawn over him as the one and only savior to lead Israel....
Violent clashes break out between students and security forces across Iran, rights groups say
Violent clashes broke out between security forces and student protesters at university campuses across Iran on Sunday, according to activist and human rights groups in the country. Students continued to protest in large numbers at some of the country’s main universities despite a warning from the head of the country’s...
US federal agents fired pepper ball projectiles at Venezuelan protesters near El Paso after border patrol agent was injured, officials say
Federal agents shot pepper balls at Venezuelan migrants who were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El Paso, Texas, on Monday after an agent was injured, according to US Customs and Border Protection. The agency issued a statement on the incident after an El Paso Times...
