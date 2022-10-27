ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Key issue as Fed meets this week: When to slow rate hikes?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what’s expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate — its fourth straight. Fed officials will likely engage in a fraught debate over whether it may soon be time to slow its rate hikes, which are intended to cool the worst inflation in four decades but are also raising the risk of a recession. At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed’s latest meeting, Chair Jerome Powell could signal a forthcoming shift to smaller rate increases. Doing so would give officials time to assess the impact of the hikes.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the...
KTVZ

A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates

When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That’s the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they’re receiving is “reply hazy, try again.”. What’s happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...
Idaho Capital Sun

The myth of U.S. energy independence

Politicians talk about energy independence and the current pain at the pump. But what they and most Americans don’t understand is the U.S. is not energy independent and has not been so since 1953. It has been 69 years since the U.S. has produced enough petroleum to meet the daily domestic demand of now 18.684 […] The post The myth of U.S. energy independence appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTVZ

Netanyahu eyes extremist political support in comeback attempt

When Benjamin Netanyahu hits the campaign trail, he uses what’s been dubbed the Bibimobile — a converted truck turned into a travelling stage ensconced in bulletproof glass. Elevated like a king above his subjects — who fawn over him as the one and only savior to lead Israel....

Comments / 0

Community Policy