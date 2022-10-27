Boston Celtics listed as fifth most-valuable NBA franchise according to Forbes

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

According to the most recent data compiled by Forbes’ Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum, the Boston Celtics are the fifth most valuable franchise in the NBA. The financial magazine stated the top five most valuable clubs are, in order, the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Celtics.

Boston was valued at a whopping $4 billion this year. Golden State, at the top of Forbes’ list of valuated franchises, is worth roughly $7 billion. The Warriors raked in a total of $250 million in premium seating alone last season to help them elevate to first place on the list

NBA teams are now, on average, worth $2.86 billion, up 15% from last year. This growth is partly driven by record sponsorship revenue, and franchises around the league are making money across the board. This means owners are pocketing annual profits while watching their initial investments – their respective franchises – grow in value over time.

Boston’s ownership group is a good example of the current financial landscape in the NBA. Wyc Grousbeck, Steven Pagliuca, and others bought the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million, or $593.5 million when adjusted for inflation.

If Forbes is correct and the organization is indeed worth $4 billion, the Celtics ownership would make quite the splash should they ever look to sell the team.

At the same time, Forbes found Boston did $360 million in revenue last season, with an operating income of $137 million. Those numbers are expected to grow this year and beyond.

The Celtics are raking in huge sums of cash while the brand’s and the organization’s value only continues to tick upward.

