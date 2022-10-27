ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBO

Rail strike worry prompts businesses to seek WH intervention

By JOSH FUNK
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q58lX_0ipJSdE400

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the Biden administration and Congress to be ready to intervene.

A coalition of 322 business groups from a variety of industries signed off on a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday urging him to make sure the deals he helped broker last month get approved because a railroad strike would have dire consequences for the economy. All 12 rail unions must approve their agreements to prevent a strike next month.

“It is paramount that these contracts now be ratified, as a rail shutdown would have a significant impact on the U.S. economy and lead to further inflationary pressure,” wrote the group, which includes nearly every major trade group and quite a few state business associations.

Biden has been watching the contract dispute closely and appointed a special board of arbitrators this summer to try to help resolve it, but the White House hasn't said whether he will get personally involved again.

The railroads have offered 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in the five-year deal, which would be the biggest increases in more than four decades, but the negotiations hinge on quality-of-life concerns. The unions that represent the conductors and engineers who drive the trains want the railroads to ease the punishing schedules that they say keep them on call 24-7, and the other unions want the railroads to add paid sick time.

A strike isn’t imminent because the two unions that voted down their deals agreed to retry negotiations before considering a walkout, but the railroads face a Nov. 19 deadline with one of those unions. Six smaller unions have approved their deals while four others are set to vote over the next month, including the two biggest ones and the engineers and conductors in those two unions have the most quality-of-life concerns.

The head of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union that rejected its agreement earlier this month said if the railroads won't consider adding sick time he has no choice but to prepare for a strike next month. Union President Tony Cardwell said railroad executives continue to "bow to Wall Street's continued desire for more than its fair share" as they report billions in profits.

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX and the other railroads want any deal to closely follow the compromises recommended by arbitrators Biden appointed, so they have rebuffed all pleas for paid sick time. The industry also argues that the unions opted to forego paid sick leave over the years in favor of higher wages and strong short-term disability benefits that kick in as soon as four days into an absence and can continue up to a year.

Ian Jefferies, who leads the Association of American Railroads trade group, said Thursday the “BMWED's recent proposal was not a realistic offer” because the union “simply demanded more — and they did so with full knowledge that the railroads would not agree.”

If both sides can't agree on a deal, Congress may step in and block a strike. The American Fuel and Petrochemical Makers, which endorsed Thursday's letter, is already lobbying lawmakers to make sure they're ready to act because refineries rely on railroads to deliver more than 300,000 barrels of crude oil and other chemicals every day.

“We’re heavily stressing the need to avoid a strike at all costs -- not just for our industry. It’s going to affect every industry" said Rob Benedict, vice president of midstream for the AFPM.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will raise the possibility of imposing a 'windfall tax' on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production, as his administration aims to combat high gas prices just days before the midterm elections. The White House said Biden will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

WASHINGTON — (AP) — At least three Republicans running for the U.S. House attended the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden's election. Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and deniers...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
WASHINGTON, CA
WDBO

Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The decorative candles Yaroslav Vedmid bought more than a year ago were never meant to be lit, but the dried wax that now clings to them attests to how they've been used almost nightly — a consequence of power cuts across Ukraine.
WDBO

Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is moving forward with an overhaul of several student debt forgiveness programs, aiming to make it easier for borrowers to get relief if they are duped by their colleges or if they put in a decade of work as public servants.
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Feds concerned about armed people at Arizona ballot boxes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, raise serious concerns about voter intimidation, the Justice Department said Monday as it stepped into a lawsuit over the monitoring. The statement from the Justice Department comes days after a...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

The myth of U.S. energy independence

Politicians talk about energy independence and the current pain at the pump. But what they and most Americans don’t understand is the U.S. is not energy independent and has not been so since 1953. It has been 69 years since the U.S. has produced enough petroleum to meet the daily domestic demand of now 18.684 […] The post The myth of U.S. energy independence appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WDBO

Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is going to the Supreme Court, again, this time to try to stop his tax returns from being handed to a congressional committee. In an emergency appeal filed Monday, Trump wants the court to order at least a temporary hold...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

BISMARCK, N.D. — (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK — (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other Asian markets also rose Tuesday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing improved. Oil prices rose more than $1.10 per barrel while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge...
WDBO

Charitable giving to fight climate change rises 25% to $7.5B

Charitable giving to organizations that work to slow climate change have increased in the past year, and many more groups are receiving funds than just a few years ago. But despite the increases, giving from individuals and foundations to climate-related causes remains a stubbornly small percentage of overall charitable giving according, to a new report by the ClimateWorks Foundation.
WDBO

Stocks slip, but still end up with big gains for October

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday, a downbeat finish for major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market, including the best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, notched an 8% gain for the month,...
WDBO

Judge: Injunction remains against North Dakota abortion ban

FARGO, N.D. — (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Monday affirmed his refusal to let the state’s abortion ban take effect despite the state Supreme Court ordering him to reconsider whether he had made the “appropriate” decision as a lawsuit over the law is pending.
FARGO, ND
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy