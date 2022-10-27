ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Fake Lawyer Gives Fake Lawyers A Bad Name

The State Bar of California, in conjunction with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and the National Insurance Crime Bureau, announced the seizure of Peter Shah’s law practice. Or maybe it’s better to say law practices? Well, it’s definitely better to use quotation marks around “law.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
abovethelaw.com

Lawyer Dresses As Hot Dog For Halloween Deposition, Gets Burned

When Halloween falls during the business week, it makes it even more difficult for lawyers to get into the holiday spirit. After all, how are you supposed to get your job done when you’re wearing a costume? Even a legally themed costume would be pushing it at some firms. Other firms, however, take themselves a little less seriously, and encourage attorneys to deck themselves out for Halloween. But with that bit of joy can come some pretty embarrassing — and let’s face it, hilarious — moments.
abovethelaw.com

Details From The Pelosi Attacker's Indictment Would Horrify The GOP If They Had Any Capacity For Shame. Which They Do Not.

This afternoon, the Justice Department released the criminal complaint filed against David Wayne Depape, the man alleged to have assaulted Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Saturday night. DePape is charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 115(a)(1)(A), Influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a Federal official by threatening or injuring a family member, and 18 U.S.C. § 1201(d), kidnapping.
LOUISIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 10.31.22

* Opponents of affirmative action will deliver their case to the Supreme Court today. Finally, white people found something racist to do on Halloween besides blackface. [CNN]. * Judges have zero patience for discovery delays. Which brings them down from… where, exactly? Because I don’t remember super patient magistrates in my past. [Law.com]
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Law Professor Pinpoints Elon Musk's Latest Problem: Cash

Columbia Law School professor Eric Talley spoke with Yahoo Finance about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, finalized last week. Of course, the most notable change for users has been the spike in hate speech since Musk took the reins. But Talley’s comments focused on the specific challenges Musk faces if he’s actually going to make this work.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy