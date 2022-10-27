Read full article on original website
Fake Lawyer Gives Fake Lawyers A Bad Name
The State Bar of California, in conjunction with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and the National Insurance Crime Bureau, announced the seizure of Peter Shah’s law practice. Or maybe it’s better to say law practices? Well, it’s definitely better to use quotation marks around “law.”
Supreme Court Reminded That Harvard's REAL Diversity Problem Is The Lack Of Smart Conservatives
Today’s oral arguments in the affirmative action challenges against UNC and Harvard packed in a lot over the course of five hours. Unfortunately, very little of that content involved any legal or factual analysis. But what it lacked in judicial content, it more than made up in robed policy making and casual racism.
Pelosi says husband faces ‘long recovery’ after ‘horrific attack’
Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands after he was assaulted in their home early Friday morning.
The attack on Paul Pelosi should be a moment of national reckoning
Much of American life has gotten coarser, uglier and crueler in the years since Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. Even with Trump out of office, his legacy persists, and it erodes American life every day. On Friday, in a grisly act of political violence, a man broke into...
Lawyer Dresses As Hot Dog For Halloween Deposition, Gets Burned
When Halloween falls during the business week, it makes it even more difficult for lawyers to get into the holiday spirit. After all, how are you supposed to get your job done when you’re wearing a costume? Even a legally themed costume would be pushing it at some firms. Other firms, however, take themselves a little less seriously, and encourage attorneys to deck themselves out for Halloween. But with that bit of joy can come some pretty embarrassing — and let’s face it, hilarious — moments.
Rand Paul accuses Dems of using Pelosi attack for political misdirection: 'Where's the sympathy?'
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, himself the victim an attack, slammed Democrats for their reaction to the assault on Paul Pelosi Sr., the husband of Speaker Pelosi.
Details From The Pelosi Attacker's Indictment Would Horrify The GOP If They Had Any Capacity For Shame. Which They Do Not.
This afternoon, the Justice Department released the criminal complaint filed against David Wayne Depape, the man alleged to have assaulted Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Saturday night. DePape is charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 115(a)(1)(A), Influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a Federal official by threatening or injuring a family member, and 18 U.S.C. § 1201(d), kidnapping.
Morning Docket: 10.31.22
* Opponents of affirmative action will deliver their case to the Supreme Court today. Finally, white people found something racist to do on Halloween besides blackface. [CNN]. * Judges have zero patience for discovery delays. Which brings them down from… where, exactly? Because I don’t remember super patient magistrates in my past. [Law.com]
Law Professor Pinpoints Elon Musk's Latest Problem: Cash
Columbia Law School professor Eric Talley spoke with Yahoo Finance about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, finalized last week. Of course, the most notable change for users has been the spike in hate speech since Musk took the reins. But Talley’s comments focused on the specific challenges Musk faces if he’s actually going to make this work.
