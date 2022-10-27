Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Toncoin Price Prediction: is $10 a realistic goal? Yes, TON and Dash 2 Trade are both set to reach $10
Some investors believe that Toncoin can reach $10 because it reached almost $6 in November 2021. The crypto market has revealed that coins can surpass their all-time high by at least 2x. A Toncoin prediction of $10 is realistic. Another coin that can reach $10 is D2T. It’s the native...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Struggles Under $21,000, Will The Bulls Power Through Again?
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 price mark as the bulls have lost force over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin lost 1.3% of its value. Bitcoin price is consolidated under the tough resistance of $21,000. If BTC keeps maintaining a sideways movement, then the bulls could lose further steam and drop to the nearest support line.
NEWSBTC
Why The DOGE Price Rally Could Foretell An Altcoin Season
The DOGE price action brings reminisces of the 2021 bull run to crypto traders and market participants. The meme coin is trending to the upside, supported by the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. The billionaire purchased the social media for over $40 billion, and the market expects Dogecoin to play a role in its future.
NEWSBTC
Illuvium Price Prediction: Can ILV Reach $100 in 2023? Play-To-Earn Tokens that Might Explode Next Year
Illuvium has certainly proven to be one of the most popular P2E games in recent times. That was evident by the massive price rally that its native token went on. ILV surged throughout 2021, eventually reaching $1,938 before crashing. Illuvium lost 97% of its value, then slightly recovered to the present price of $65.
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks 180 Days Of Accumulation, Will Price Rally To $12?
LINK’s price shows strength as it attempts a major breakout from its range channel of over 180 days of accumulation as the price eyes a rally to $12. LINK could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of its range channel, but the price has struggled to regain more strength as Bitcoin (BTC) ranges.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?
Bitcoin price has again registered an uptick in the last 24 hours. In that timeframe, the coin has surged by 3%. This has also helped other major altcoins turn green at press time. In the past week, BTC has rallied almost 8%. If the bulls keep pushing, then claiming the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Nearing Retest Of Realized Price, Will Bulls Break Resistance This Time?
Data shows Bitcoin is now approaching another retest of the realized price, will the bulls be able to blow through the resistance this time?. Bitcoin’s Recent Upwards Momentum Has Brought It Near Realized Price Again. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC has spent a...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Close Above 100 SMA Could Spark A Fresh Surge: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh surge if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $21,000. Bitcoin is recovering losses from the $20,250 support zone. The price is trading below $20,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $21k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it remains stable above the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower from the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Mammoth Rally Takes Break, Why Dips Turned Attractive
Dogecoin surged over 100% and broke $0.12 against the US Dollar. DOGE is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $0.10 level. DOGE extended its rally and it cleared the $0.1000 and $0.1200 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Price Consolidates, How Long Will The Bulls Stick Around?
Chainlink price has been moving sideways over the past day. In the last 24 hours, the coin has only increased by 0.4%. Broader market price sentiments have crept in and many major altcoins have followed suit. In the past week, Chainlink has gained close to 6%. It continues to struggle...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Gains 15% As Price Breaks Out Of Range; Will Price Perform Like DOGE?
SHIB’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.0000122 with eyes set on $0.0000135. SHIB could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its range channel with good volume as SHIB army could push the price to $0.0000135.
NEWSBTC
STEPN Falls Out of Top 100 Tokens by Market Cap – Why These Tokens are Gonna Push GMT Lower
STEPN is a lifestyle app that rewards users for selecting their favorite sneakers as NFTs, then walking and running outdoors to lead a healthy lifestyle. The project initially took off as users were excited to receive assets, which they could sell, for being active. The GMT token spiked, reaching just...
NEWSBTC
Analyst Highlights Key Factors To Notice Following Recent Bitcoin Price Hike
Investors are very particular about the price of Bitcoin. There’s no surprise there, seeing that the values of other digital tokens depend on it. When the price surges, the market goes uptrend and vice versa. Bitcoin, being the most prominent cryptocurrency, has maintained a stagnant price movement in the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Reclaims $20,500; Here Are The Levels You Should Pay Attention To
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,800 with eyes set on $21,600. BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias as the price builds more bullish momentum above $20,300. BTC’s price remains strong on the...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Will Crush Opposition At $21,000, Green November In The Making
Bitcoin is hanging out below resistance at $21,000 and could be gearing up for another leg to the upside in the coming days. The cryptocurrency broke out of a range last week, trending higher and reclaiming previously lost territory. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with...
NEWSBTC
Can The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Replace Top-rated Meme Coins Such As Dogecoin (DOGE) And Floki Inu?
The world of cryptocurrency has become quite popular and has drawn thousands of new investors, with all the new cryptocurrencies being released all the time in the crypto market. Although the crypto market has been in a dip, some new cryptocurrency sources suggest it might experience a full recovery soon.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Scores Over 7% Gains, What’s Up?
After facing a market-wide correction, several coins, including Ethereum and Solana, have recorded substantial gains in the past week. Earlier today, Ethereum reached a 24-hour high of $1,652 before dropping to $1,602 at press time. The Ethereum killer Solana also peaked at $33.74 on the day. However, it has fallen to $32.66.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes, BNB, and Algorand Are Smart Investments To Make For The Next Bull Market
Cryptocurrency investments have grown over time as more of the global population realizes its potential. As a result, the market has drawn the attention of investors and traders from many areas. With more newcomers entering the crypto space, it’s essential to understand the potential of each coin and map the route to realizing massive ROI from your investments.
Comments / 0