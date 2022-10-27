Fantasy TV Shows With Multiple Halloween Episodes for Fans to Enjoy

Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays of the year, with many pop culture lovers celebrating the arrival of the colder months. For many, there’s no better way to celebrate Halloween than by curling up on the couch and watching a good show. With so many TV shows featuring Halloween-related episodes, it can be hard to narrow down the best options. However, three shows in particular feature not just one Halloween episode, but multiple — providing exciting opportunities to get in the mood for spooky season.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ has 3 Halloween episodes

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the first TV shows to kickstart the spooky craze of the late ’90s and early 2000s. The show ran for seven successful seasons, kickstarted a major franchise, and ultimately featured several Halloween-themed episodes. These episodes are some of the most popular in the show’s history.

“Halloween” (Season 2, Episode 6) sees Buffy and her friends take local kids trick-or-treating. A spell sees them become who they’re dressed up as, and Willow has to work to save the day and get Buffy her powers back.

“Fear, Itself” (Season 4, Episode 4) depicts the Scooby gang at a haunted fraternity house. There, all of their fears become reality. While a bit scarier than “Halloween,” the final twist of the episode is a silly one.

Finally, “All the Way” (Season 6, Episode 6) focuses more on Dawn, who has her own vampire adventure. Fans who love the adventures of Buffy and her friends can catch all of these Halloween episodes streaming on Hulu.

Get into spooky season with ‘The Vampire Diaries’

‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 1 Episode 7, ‘Haunted,’ on HBO Max | The CW

The Vampire Diaries provides spooky season content all year round, but its several Halloween-themed episodes are sure to satisfy.

“Haunted” (Season 1, Episode 7) sees things escalate after Vicki becomes a vampire. There’s a Halloween party involved, in which Elena tries to protect her brother from the growing threat of his love interest.

“Masquerade” (Season 2, Episode 7) naturally focuses on a Masquerade Ball. The Salvatore brothers plan to deal with Katherine during the event. The episode also shows Elena learning about Katherine and her connection to her as a doppelganger.

Both episodes provide lots of spooky scenery and Halloween drama — for new and veteran fans of the franchise. Viewers can catch these and other episodes of The Vampire Diaries on HBO Max.

‘Charmed’ has several Halloween-themed episodes

Witchy drama and mayhem abound in Charmed , a cult-classic TV series that revolves around a family of witches. From 1998 until 2006, the show was a mainstay on television. And many fans tuned in for the hijinks and spooky thrills. Considering that the show is founded on supernatural events, it makes sense that the series would throw in several Halloween-themed episodes to spice things up.

“All Halliwell’s Eve” (Season 3, Episode 4) details what happens when the Halliwell sisters travel back in time to the 1600s to protect an endangered coven, all while learning more about their own powers.

“Kill Billie Vol. 1” (Season 8, Episode 6) is another Halloween-themed Charmed episode. This one involves demon hunting, the Book of Shadows, and contact with the Elders. Funny and intense, the episode is full of classic Charmed moments and lots of spooky references.

Fans can stream every episode of Charmed , including these Halloween-centered ones, on Peacock.

