Read full article on original website
Related
Are You Brave Enough For 3 Nights Alone In This Wyoming Ghost Town?
Sure, let's spend 3 nights camping out in the middle of nowhere, in what is now a Wyoming Ghost town. What could go wrong?. Ever hear of Gebo Wyoming? Probably not. There are just a few ruins there now. Gebo is a ghost town located in Hot Springs County Wyoming....
svinews.com
Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley
An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Ford Ranger Crash Near Cody
A Wyoming man was killed Monday after the Ford Ranger pickup crashed near Cody. The crash happened at milepost 9 on U.S. 14A / WY 114 around 11:40 a.m. The Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on U.S. 14A and had just passed a tractor-trailer, at least partially, in the center lane. This according to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
svinews.com
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
county17.com
Hageman visits Ramaco Carbon coal technology and research hub in Sheridan
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman toured coal technology research and manufacturing hub Ramaco Carbon in Sheridan Oct. 21. Ramaco Carbon is the U.S.’ first fully integrated mine resource, research and manufacturing coal-to-carbon technology platform focused on creating coal-to-products, a Ramaco news release said. Ramaco’s Innovating Carbon Advanced Material research park staff partner with researchers from national labs and universities to create high-value uses for coal, instead of petroleum, as a building block for advanced carbon-based products and materials.
cowboystatedaily.com
Those Aren’t Nazi Swastikas On That Building In Downtown Thermopolis
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From time to time, the Thermopolis Chamber of Commerce fields complaints about a particular building downtown that displays an almost universally recognized icon that’s thousands of years old, but harbors an infamous 20th century stigma. The swastika, or “whirling log”...
Sheridan Media
Civil Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Claims Sheridan VA Staff Made False Reports Regarding Patient’s Death
A civil lawsuit was recently filed in Federal Court in Wyoming that claims that hospital staff of the Sheridan VA Medical Center falsely reported the death of Navy Veteran John Behles. The complaint was filed by Barbara Pierson, who is the estate representative of Behles. According to the lawsuit filed by Pierson, sometime during the evening of June 9, 2020, Behles suffered a catastrophic or traumatic event, likely either an assault or a drop/fall from a patient lift — that resulted in a severe traumatic head injury. On June 10, Behles died as a direct result of those injuries. The cause of death was listed as bronchopneumonia.
Comments / 0